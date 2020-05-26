New York jiu-jitsu studio owner plans to defy Cuomo, open Wednesday: 'Time to start making things happen'

An upstate New York jiu-jitsu studio owner told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday he plans to open for business Wednesday in defiance of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus shutdown order.

Eddie Fyvie, who owns the eponymous jiu-jitsu academy in Malta, about 30 miles north of Albany, told host Tucker Carlson he is not trying to pick a fight with the third-term governor.

"Two months ago they ordered a lockdown and I've done everything in my power to maintain that," he said. "We've had virtual classes and we've done absolutely everything we can, as have business owners around the entire country who own martial arts academies.

"But with that said, I think it is time, especially in my local community where the curve has been beyond flattened, I think it is time that we should be able to reopen with proper safety precautions."

Fyvie said the pandemic has not seriously affected his region, adding that there are a few cases in local hospitals, but nothing like the epidemic in New York City, Long Island and parts of the mid-Hudson region.

Fyvie also told Carlson he had conferred with experts and medics and has worked for weeks to create a system that he says provides a safe way to service the community.

"I've done this two-thirds of my life," he said. "I didn't get into this to become a billionaire but I do it because I love it.

"Every single day I turn on my Facebook feed and I see another gym owner, jiu-jitsu academy, boxing, judo, whatever it may be, closing their doors permanently and it would be arrogant for me to think that can't be me in one month from now," Fyvie added. "It's hit hard. I couldn't imagine two months ago being at this point now. It is absolutely unbelievable.

"And you know, we have reached a point where it is time to start making things happen."

Fyvie said that his studio's training has provided an outlet for veterans to deal with their Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and that he has heard that children in his youth classes are suffering from depression without their martial arts instruction.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to allow these people to come back to my gym, whether that means no contact," he said. "We have a plan set in place for maximum safety, super-strict precautions."