NYC psychiatrist claims White people are 'psychopathic,' lie to themselves with false sense of identity

New York City psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani confirmed her belief Wednesday that White people are "psychopathic," claiming they lie to themselves with a false sense of identity that makes them unable to discuss issues of race.

Khilanani made the claim while appearing on "Black News Tonight," as she defended her past comments made during a lecture at Yale University, in which she told the audience that White people made her blood boil, and she fantasized about shooting them in the head when they got in her way.

"The intention is to actually talk about unconscious negative feelings, because if we're not actually aware of unconscious negative feelings, it’s going to turn into a violent action," Khilanani said after far-left host Marc Lamont Hill asked about her intention with the comments.

"So of course I don’t want to kill White people. That’s completely ludicrous," she added. "But I think through my words, White people feel like they’re actually getting murdered because my words are troubling. It's going to cause the death of their preferred self-image, the image that they've had through colonialism of being good, helping and teaching."

In the April lecture, Khilanani told the audience that for non-White people, the cost of talking to White people was that they "suck you dry" and "there are no good apples" among them.

Khilanani claimed she was trying to show racism was inside everyone and people get defensive when called out on it.

"Would it be fair to say based on your expertise that White people are psychopathic?" Hill asked.

"I think so. Yeah … the level of lying that White people do that has started since colonialism – we’re just used to it," Khilanani said. "Every time that you steal a country, you loot, you say you've discovered something. I mean, this level of lies [is] actually part of history."

Khilanani argued there was a "feeling of futility" by non-Whites when trying to talk to White people about race, and that the latter were defensive in conversations about race because they weren't acknowledging the "dark places" of their unconscious.

"White people actually – they have a different conscious experience of themselves, rather than what they're actually doing," she said. "So I’m saying the reason they can’t get it at this moment in time … is what is White identity? How do they view themselves that is actually very different from their actions? So sort of naming that problem first so that we can actually move forward and talk about race."

"I think the way that I framed the lecture was … I’m inviting you into a room where we talk about you," she added. "And this is sort of a special invitation to first see how we view you, because that might be very different than your conscious experience of yourself. So it’s sort of an invitation into sort of a sacred space to see how it is that White people are actually viewed."