New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted for knocking Kansas when boasting about NY’s ‘brand’

Twitter users didn’t find Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ joke about Kansas during a press conference very funny on Tuesday.

Speaking about efforts to construct tent cities for migrants entering New York City, Adams suggested that these actions were in line with New York’s "brand" and that other states like Kansas don’t have one.

"We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something…Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand," Adams said.

Adams and members of the team were also seen laughing at the comments.

Social media users quickly descended on Adams’ statements, attacking the liberal New York politician for snubbing a rural state.

"This is what Democrats really think of you. If you aren't from a big city on the coast, they couldn't care less about you," Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart wrote.

"wow what did kansas do to eric adams," Los Angeles Times reporter Laura J. Nelson tweeted.

"The difference between NYers and Jersey people right here: these people have NO self-esteem, no confidence. Jersey has a brand. And Kansas having a brand (which it does, been there and loved it) doesn't threaten Jersey's brand. But it threatens New York's brand," Breitbart International news editor Frances Martel tweeted.

Washington Time columnist Billy Hallowell wrote, "Brand: mystery smell emitting from every sewer and subway gate."

"Whatever makes you feel better about paying $4k in rent for a closet that you don't even get to own, I guess... meanwhile, people in Kansas enjoying living a pleasant, peaceful life out in God's country are getting the last laugh," Christian Broadcast Network managing editor Dan Andros tweeted.

"Play this clip the next time a Democrat says, ‘We can compete in rural America!’" former CIA Ops officer Bryan Dean Wright wrote.

On Thursday, Adams announced the opening of "humanitarian emergency" centers to help control the influx of migrants arriving from Texas and other border states. According to Adams’ estimates, approximately 11,600 migrants have arrived in his city with 2,500 arriving from Texas since August alone.

Although many have criticized Adams for his lack of action on rising crime rates since the beginning of his term, Adams has maintained that the media often distort coverage of him because he is a Black man.

"I’m a Black man that’s the mayor but my story is being interpreted by people who don’t look like me," Adams said in February.

