New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted for knocking Kansas when boasting about NY’s ‘brand’

NYC Mayor Adams opened 'humanitarian emergency' centers for busloads of migrants from border states.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his team laughed at Kansas during a press conference on Tuesday by claiming that it doesn't have "a brand" like New York.

Twitter users didn’t find Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ joke about Kansas during a press conference very funny on Tuesday.

Speaking about efforts to construct tent cities for migrants entering New York City, Adams suggested that these actions were in line with New York’s "brand" and that other states like Kansas don’t have one.

"We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something…Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand," Adams said.

Adams and members of the team were also seen laughing at the comments.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the National Press Club during a press conference on gun violence and other issues on September 13, 2022. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the National Press Club during a press conference on gun violence and other issues on September 13, 2022.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Social media users quickly descended on Adams’ statements, attacking the liberal New York politician for snubbing a rural state.

"This is what Democrats really think of you. If you aren't from a big city on the coast, they couldn't care less about you," Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart wrote.

"wow what did kansas do to eric adams," Los Angeles Times reporter Laura J. Nelson tweeted.

"The difference between NYers and Jersey people right here: these people have NO self-esteem, no confidence. Jersey has a brand. And Kansas having a brand (which it does, been there and loved it) doesn't threaten Jersey's brand. But it threatens New York's brand," Breitbart International news editor Frances Martel tweeted.

Washington Time columnist Billy Hallowell wrote, "Brand: mystery smell emitting from every sewer and subway gate."

Times Square in New York City, United States on September 16, 2022. 

Times Square in New York City, United States on September 16, 2022.  (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Whatever makes you feel better about paying $4k in rent for a closet that you don't even get to own, I guess... meanwhile, people in Kansas enjoying living a pleasant, peaceful life out in God's country are getting the last laugh," Christian Broadcast Network managing editor Dan Andros tweeted.

"Play this clip the next time a Democrat says, ‘We can compete in rural America!’" former CIA Ops officer Bryan Dean Wright wrote.

On Thursday, Adams announced the opening of "humanitarian emergency" centers to help control the influx of migrants arriving from Texas and other border states. According to Adams’ estimates, approximately 11,600 migrants have arrived in his city with 2,500 arriving from Texas since August alone.

Although many have criticized Adams for his lack of action on rising crime rates since the beginning of his term, Adams has maintained that the media often distort coverage of him because he is a Black man.

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022. 

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2022.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"I’m a Black man that’s the mayor but my story is being interpreted by people who don’t look like me," Adams said in February.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.