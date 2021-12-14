New York AG Letitia James blasts Andrew Cuomo's criticism of sexual harassment investigation: 'Move on'

New York Attorney General Letitia James pulled no punches in going after former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday as she blasted his criticism of her investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

During an appearance on ABC's "The View," James said she believed the women accusing Cuomo of misconduct, that the report released by her office pertaining to the alleged behavior spoke for itself, and that she wouldn't allow anyone to undermine the work she, or anyone else, did surrounding the investigation.

She also implored Cuomo to take responsibility for his personal conduct, sending the message that he should "move on."

INSIDE THE RISE OF NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES AS SHE TAKES ON CUOMO, TRUMP

"In March of this year, the former governor referred the matter to my office. He said then, 'I trust Tish James. I believe in Tish James. Tish James is doing a good job. Let her investigate,'" James said, referencing Cuomo's office giving her the authority to conduct the investigation into the allegations.

"So I decided to appoint two independent attorneys … whose reputation is beyond dispute, who have engaged in previous investigations of individuals who have been accused of sexual harassment," she said. "They interviewed over 174 individuals. Hundreds of thousands of documents they reviewed. The evidence was overwhelming, and the investigation concluded that, in fact, the former governor … fostered a toxic work environment, and, in fact, harassed 11 women."

NY GOVERNOR'S RACE: ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN

James added that the report of the investigation's findings was "corroborated and substantiated" by the New York State Assembly, and that she believed the women and the findings in the August report.

Cuomo initially claimed the findings of the investigation wouldn't contradict his claims that he "didn't do anything wrong," but later accused James of "incompetence and abuse of the law" once he was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime.

"I will not allow anyone to undermine the investigation of those two independent attorneys and my office or me individually, and the report speaks for itself," James said. "But it’s also important that individuals understand that these were women who believed in public service. They entered into government because they recognized that public service is about serving others, and this was about power and influence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted claims from former aides to Cuomo that the timing of the announced misdemeanor charge was politically motivated, referring to James' October announcement that she would be running for governor.

"So again, you know, he, at the outset said he believed [in] Tish James. Tish James was doing a good job. Unfortunately he didn’t agree with the findings and the outcome, and that’s unfortunate," James said. "He needs to take responsibility for his own personal conduct. I believe those 11 women, the report speaks for itself, and Governor Cuomo should move on."

James suspended her campaign for New York governor last week, citing her desire to instead continue her work as attorney general. Cuomo resigned in August and was replaced by Kathy Hochul.