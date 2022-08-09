Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with some archiving laws, or DOJ just handed Donald Trump the Republican nominee and potentially the presidency, if its seem as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious, this is a very good day for Donald Trump," Farah Griffin said during CNN's "New Day."

She said that Trump "knows how to play this up in his favor" and pointed out that the former president was the one who broke the news.

Farah Griffin also noted comments coming from Republicans. "'This is a banana republic, this shouldn’t happen, if they do it to the president, the FBI will do it to you.' I think he’s having a good day as of now and I hope the DOJ is buttoned up on this," she said.

Farah Griffin served as White House Director of Strategic Communications during the Trump administration. The former president released a statement Monday night that said his Mar-a-Lago home was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents.

CNN's Brianna Keilar said that Republicans were seeing some benefits going into the midterms following the raid.

Dana Bash agreed with Farah Griffin and said that the overall response to this was "vintage Trump."

"This just happened. So the ramifications are still completely — or mostly unknown. But in the short term, what it looks like is exactly what Alyssa said. I can not tell you how many Republicans I have talked to who said just the political way he handled this is vintage Trump. And for his short-term political goal which is if it is in fact to get the Republican nomination, kind of genius," Bash said.

The raid is reportedly connected to materials Trump allegedly brought to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in 2021. The search warrant was connected to the National Archives and Records Administration, who said that 15 boxes they took earlier this year contained documents that were classified due to national security concerns.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump's statement said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."