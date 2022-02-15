Mother calls out 'unapologetic' double standard for celebs while son must wear mask for speech therapy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sabrina Chacon, a mother from New Jersey, called out the double standard that allowed countless celebrities to attend Super Bowl LVI in California without masks while her 9-year-old son and many others are required to attend speech therapy in school with a mask on.

On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Chacon said she had a hard time seeing images of so many maskless individuals.

"I’ve never seen a single celebrity advocating for children when they were locked out of their schools or, now, as they’re continued to be masked," she told host Brian Kilmeade.

"It’s hard to see that double standard happening unapologetically."

Chacon explained her frustrations with the ongoing mask mandates in schools, which New Jersey Governor Murphy announced will be lifted March 7.

She doesn’t believe that children can properly receive speech therapy through a mask.

"We’ve tried clear masks, which they will use, but those fog up, and then they cannot see lips and tongue placement, which is so key for those articulation skills and learning how to produce new sounds," she said.

"This has been going on now for two years that children haven’t had adequate speech and language therapy."

Chacon praised her son’s teachers and therapists for their efforts to accommodate his needs, but she said their "hands were tied" with the mask mandates.

Gov. Murphy’s mandate did not allow any exceptions for speech therapy or special needs but did provide exceptions for children playing instruments or vigorous sports, she said.

"I just always question and wonder why the needs of children with special needs or just needing some speech help – why their needs are worth less."

She said the decision to lift mask mandates is "long, long, long overdue."

"We’re just hoping that our school does the right thing and, on March 7, chooses mask choice for all kids because one size does not fit all."