New Hampshire politics expert: Amy Klobuchar the candidate to watch in Granite State primary

Though Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are better-known locally, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is the candidate to watch in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, according to a Granite State political expert.

"I think the surprise to watch for tomorrow is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar," University of New Hampshire professor Dante Scala told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "She had a very good night on Friday night at the debate -- the last debate before New Hampshire."

Klobuchar finished a close fourth in the Iowa caucuses, just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who came in third behind Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Scala said that the last debate before the New Hampshire primary has a history of changing late-deciding voters' minds.

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW EXPERT REACTS TO TRUMP IMPEACHMENT: THE LEGISLATIVE BRANCH CAN ABUSE ITS POWER

He pointed to then-Sen. Barack Obama's comment at the 2008 debate that competitor Hillary Clinton was "likable enough."

"That moved some voters [toward Clinton] in the last weekend," he said.

Clinton squeaked out a narrow win in New Hampshire that year, prolonging the bitter nomination fight between her and Obama.

Scala also said his students at UNH went decisively for Sanders in 2016, and many have found themselves supporting him again this time around.

When host Bill Hemmer asked why young voters weren't rallying around a younger candidate, like the 38-year-old Buttigieg, Scala responded that his students tend to focus more on whether the candidate will seek to radically change the government system and Sanders' platform fits that best.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Scala also noted Biden's disappointing finish in Iowa.

"Had he won Iowa, a lot of them would have fallen in line behind Joe Biden but the fact that he failed meant that a lot of moderate Democrats, moderately liberal Democrats went shopping," he said.