Ex-Nevada AG describes ballots 'piled up in apartments and trash cans and in hallways' due to mail-in voting

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt echoed President Trump's concerns about mail-in voting Tuesday, telling "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that it will likely increase the risk of voter fraud in his state.

"This is the game," said Laxalt, outside counsel for the nonprofit Americans for Public Trust. "It's about winning elections and gaining power and here in my swing state ... you are seeing videos of thousands of ballots that are piled up in apartments and trash cans and in hallways. And this is all because we are doing our first mail-in ballot election in the history of our state all under the cloak of the pandemic."

Laxalt spoke hours after Twitter slapped a warning label on one of President Trump's tweets for the first time, cautioning readers that despite the president's claims, "fact checkers" say there is "no evidence" that mail-in voting would increase fraud risks -- while also noting that "experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud." (Emphasis added.)

The former state AG went on to claim that Nevada, which is one of several states that have chosen to expand mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been sending absentee ballots to inactive voters.

"Inactive voters, 200,000 of them were mailed ballots all across the greater Las Vegas area," he said, "and we have no way to know if these are going to lead to massive voter fraud, and they continue to sue to get rid of signature verifications and to enact the California-style ballot harvesting right here in Nevada."

Laxalt urged residents to "put pressure" on the Nevada secretary of state's office as well as local registrars to "stop this practice."

"The interesting thing about this," he noted, "is that the Democrat registrar in Clark County [where Las Vegas is located] said 'I don't want to mail inactive voters' ... What happened? His county commission, almost all Democrats, said, 'You are going to mail inactive voters.' ... There's a postal worker in Las Vegas who was quoted as saying, 'I'm seeing ballots everywhere. They're not secure. What is going to happen with all these ballots?'"