Nevada's Adam Laxalt says Democrats have to 'backdoor' Green New Deal: 'They can't run on it'

Sen. Tim Scott ripped Democrats' 'paternalistic' politics and 'Jim Crow 2.0' claims

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Dems are elitists who think they know better than you: Adam Laxalt Video

Dems are elitists who think they know better than you: Adam Laxalt

Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott joined 'Hannity' to discuss why these midterm elections are so crucial and how they will tackle voters' concerns. 

America's sudden economic decline under President Biden and the Democrats over the past two years is testament to the fact the left has to backdoor their most radical policies, because the voters would never support them if they ran in favor of them, Nevada senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday.

During a "Hannity" town hall in the Silver State, the Republican nominee against Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., told Hannity that America is now feeling the effects of unpopular Green New Deal style policies.

"If [Democrats] had to run on the Green New Deal and the ramifications, they'd get no votes. We all know they just shove it to the back end – and the very first election in modern time where people actually get to vote on this – with the gas prices, they're going to lose on this issue dramatically," Laxalt said, explaining that the left has instituted their long-held political dream essentially without consent of the governed:

"This is my problem with the Democrats and the left: Go sell it. Go tell America that the Green New Deal will equal – it's going to be much higher than $6 a gallon – We all know that if he wasn't tapping the strategic reserve, it'd be higher than six bucks in this state right now," he said.

PENNSYLVANIA'S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS FUTURE OF NATION HINGES ON KEYSTONE STATE GOVERNOR'S RACE

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a panel on policing and security prior to former President Donald Trump giving remarks at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a panel on policing and security prior to former President Donald Trump giving remarks at Treasure Island hotel and casino on July 8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bridget Bennett/Getty Images)

As of Tuesday, the American Automobile Association tagged Nevada's average gas price at $5.05 per gallon, lower than California, but higher than the two next-highest gas-taxed states of Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Of transplants from the neighboring Golden State, Laxalt quipped that he welcomes them to Nevada, but asks they leave their politics behind: "Don't California our Nevada."

Joining Laxalt was Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. The Republican, fighting his own senatorial election battle and also seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, agreed with Laxalt's stance on leftist policies.

KARI LAKE TORCHES DEM OPPONENT'S DEBATE NO-SHOW

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as senators arrive for votes at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as senators arrive for votes at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Scott said Democrats have "paternalistic" tendencies that lead them to believe they are the parental figures all Americans require.

The North Charleston lawmaker, who is Black, said Democrats don't align with the voting blocs they claim to best represent – African-Americans and Hispanics.

He said that more than 70% of both groups agree with Republicans on school choice, for one, and that Democrats instead are "bought and sold" by unions, while exercising the aforementioned paternalism in their politicking – suggesting they know better.

When it comes to Democrats claims that Republicans are trying to usurp democracy and disenfranchise such minority groups, Scott criticized their extreme rhetoric exercised on the topic.

He said it is important for all Americans to have faith in their elections, adding that empirically, state-level legislative changes like those in Georgia have been anything but racist disenfranchisement policies that politicians like former State Rep. Stacey Abrams and President Biden claim they are.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans voted on their choices of candidates in the midterm election, which is seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Of such Democrats claiming that change was "Jim Crow 2.0," Scott found it insulting that they would make such a comparison.

"That's why I went to the floor of the Senate and said, those people must be smoking crack because they've lost their minds literally," he said.

"They said asking for water from a non-partisan was Jim Crow 2.0, I'm a man from the South, a Black man from the south. That is offensive," he said.

"I remember Jim Crow," the 57-year-old said. "I remember the stories my grandfather told me when I look at the laws in Georgia. They are so far away from Jim Crow…This cycle, the largest African-American turnout in the history of Georgia. Republicans care about voting."

