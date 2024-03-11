Netanyahu defiant after Biden hot mic moment: 'We're not getting off the gas'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against President Biden's criticism of his handling of the war in Gaza while on "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

Netanyahu was reacting to a hot mic moment on the House floor after the State of the Union address, where Biden said Netanyahu and him would have a "come to Jesus" moment soon.

Biden then warned Israel on MSNBC that invading Rafah would be crossing a "red line." However, he quickly clarified that there was no "red line" where he would withdraw support for the U.S. ally.

On Monday, Netanyahu said he agreed with Biden about protecting innocent civilians, but would keep fighting Hamas until the end, despite the president's concerns.

"You have to ask him what he said because he said he agrees that we have to destroy Hamas as a fighting organization. That's what we intend to do. Look, it's either Israel or Hamas. There's no middle way," he told Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"I mean, we have to have that victory. We can't have three-quarters of a victory. We can't have two-thirds of a victory, because Hamas will reconstitute itself with these four battalions in Rafah, reconquer the Gaza Strip and do the October 7th massacre over and over and over again. And for us, for Israel, not merely for me, but for the people of Israel, that's a red line. We can't let Hamas survive," he continued.

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked Netanyahu if Biden's "red line" comments or calls for a ceasefire had "fractured" the U.S. relationship with Israel and if the country was being "pressured" to pull back its attacks against Hamas.

"I'm telling you that we're not getting off the gas," Netanyahu responded.

The U.S. and Israel had "disagreements" over how to defeat Hamas, he explained, but as Israel's leader, his first priority was protecting his country's security and future.

Moreover, the war was supported by the majority of Americans, he argued.

When asked specifically about Biden's hot mic moment about having a "come to Jesus" conversation with Netanyahu, the Israeli leader said he was "not familiar" with the phrase.

"I can tell you that if it means having a heart-to-heart conversation, we've had that plenty of times over the 40 years that I've known Joe Biden and over the 12 or 13 conversations that we've had since the beginning of the war. But ultimately, you know, I'm the prime minister of Israel. I'm responsible for the security and future of the Jewish state, and I'm supported in my policies [by Israelis]," he said.

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany asked if Biden's public criticism of Netanyahu's handling of the war had disrupted ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu said that unity between the two nations was crucial and would help expedite Israel's victory over Hamas.

"Well, look, to the extent that the world thinks that America and Israel are united, that helps the war effort, and it helps our effort to achieve victory. And obviously, the release of the hostages. To the extent that Hamas believes that there's daylight between us, that doesn't help," he responded.

"I appreciated the support that President Biden and the administration have given us since the beginning of the war. I can only hope that it will continue to victory, because victory is at hand… The victory will come as soon as — I think it will come sooner — the more united we are. Not divided. Or at least not given the appearance of division," he continued.

