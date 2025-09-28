Netanyahu addresses Trump’s 21-point peace plan, calls freeing hostages and dismantling Hamas top priorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed President Donald Trump's proposed 21-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza during an exclusive interview on "The Sunday Briefing." He said the proposal remains in progress as his team works with U.S. officials to secure the release of hostages and dismantle Hamas.

"I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages. We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike and for the whole region," he told co-host Jacqui Heinrich.

This comes as reported details emerge about the plan, which include the possibility of ending the war immediately with a hostage-prisoner exchange, a U.S.-backed Palestinian Authority temporarily governing Gaza and Israel halting future strikes in Qatar.

Another detail Heinrich noted was that Hamas leaders could be escorted out of Gaza, while those who remain might be offered amnesty.

When asked if he agreed with offering amnesty to Hamas officials, Netanyahu declined to "preempt" the idea.

"In previous statements, I said that if Hamas leaders, for example, are escorted out of the country, yeah… if they finish the war, release all the hostages, we let them out. That is something that I've said in the past, but it has to be worked out," he said.

"All of that, I think, is part of the plan. I'm not going to preempt it, because we're having these discussions exactly right now."

Netanyahu reiterated during his recent address to the United Nations that he will not accept a governing role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, comparing the idea to "giving al Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11."

When asked if that remains a red line, Netanyahu cast doubt on the prospect of meaningful Palestinian Authority reform. "If all of that is turned on its head, there’s a tremendous transformation… Good luck. Some people will believe it happens. I don't think it's going to happen."

He also framed the negotiations around Trump’s plan as part of a broader push for regional stability, praising his relationship with the president and highlighting the durability of the Abraham Accords. "I think there are many possibilities for peace, which I'm discussing with President Trump and his team," Netanyahu said.

"And we plan to seize them. I think you'll see that not only are the Abraham Accords not endangered, they'll be expanded to other countries."