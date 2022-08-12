Ned Ryun calls on Senate Republican leadership to step up amid the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Founder and CEO of American Majority Ned Ryun called on Senate Republicans to act in response to the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NED RYUN: I'm convinced that that demented weasel Merrick Garland is going to try and get Donald Trump indicted by a rigged D.C. jury before the midterms. In these times, we don't need strongly worded letters. We don't need worthless oversight hearings. We need defund, dismantle and people need to go to jail. The reason that they keep on getting away with this is because nobody has consequences. Nobody went to jail for the abuse of the Russian collusion conspiracy spygate stuff.

DOJ ASKS COURT TO UNSEAL MAR-A-LAGO RAID WARRANT; AG MERRICK GARLAND PERSONALLY SIGNED OFF ON TRUMP SEARCH

Because nobody went to jail there were no consequences, they're going to continue to do this until we actually forcefully confront them and say we're going to dismantle the FBI and people will go to jail for their abuse of power, we're going to continue to see more of the same. We actually need real Republican leadership, and we have not seen any of it so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: