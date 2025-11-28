Expand / Collapse search
Nearly 2 in 3 Americans now say college degrees aren't worth the financial cost, survey finds

Major shift from decade ago when Americans were split on value of higher education

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
A new survey from NBC News found that two-thirds of Americans don’t think four-year college degrees are worth the cost. 

The survey found that only 33% of registered voters agree that a four-year college degree is "worth the cost because people have a better chance to get a good job and earn more money over their lifetime." 

Sixty-three percent of Americans who took the survey said they think a four-year college degree is "not worth the cost because people often graduate without specific job skills and with a large amount of debt to pay off," NBC reported.

Students walk on a college campus

A new survey from NBC News found that two thirds of Americans don’t think four-year college degrees are worth the cost.  (iStock)

Americans were roughly split on the question in a 2017 survey.

Forty-nine percent believed that a degree was worth the cost, while 47% said it wasn’t. 

CNBC reportedly asked the same question in 2013 as part of the All American Economic Survey. Fifty-three percent said a degree was worth the investment, and 40% said it was not.

woman buying laptop in store

Forty-nine percent of participants believed that a degree was worth the cost, according to a 2017 survey, but now a clear majority of registered voters don't think it's worth it. (iStock)

The average cost of tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college was around $58,600 in the 2024-2025 school year, according to CNBC.

A Democratic pollster who helped conduct the survey told NBC the shift in the poll was "remarkable" and said the promise that a college degree ensured a better life appears to be in doubt for many Americans.

"What is really surprising about it is that everybody has moved. It’s not just people who don’t have a college degree," Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates told NBC.

Students on college campus

(The cost and value of a college degree is up for debate for many Americans.)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

