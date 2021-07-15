Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends
Published

NC lieutenant governor calls for ban on CRT in schools: Teachers 'forcing their opinion' on students

'We’re trying to make sure that these kids and the teachers are not being pressured to follow any ideology'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
NC lieutenant governor pushes back on critical race theory: There are teachers ‘forcing their opinion’ on students Video

NC lieutenant governor pushes back on critical race theory: There are teachers ‘forcing their opinion’ on students

Mark Robinson discusses how a new Republican-led bill will go a long way towards combatting the ‘ills’ of critical race theory

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson touted a Republican-backed bill that would ban critical race theory in the state and told "Fox & Friends" that some teachers are "forcing their opinions" on students.

NORTH CAROLINA COLLEGE OFFERS ‘#ABOLISHTHEPOLICE’ COURSE

MARK ROBINSON: As an educator, I want to teach children about everything that’s happened in our nation—the good, the bad, the ugly, and all aspects of it. What I don’t want to do is impart my own opinion on them. And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make sure that these kids and the teachers are not being pressured to follow any ideology…

We have a task force that we’ve assembled here in North Carolina, in our offices, for the purpose of combatting indoctrination in the classroom and what we’ve seen so far is that unfortunately there are teachers in the classroom who are forcing their opinion on students and we cannot allow that to happen. It’s also happening, of course, to teachers as well. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

NC lieutenant governor touts bill banning critical race theory curriculum, knocks ‘abolish the police’ college course Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.