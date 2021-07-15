NC lieutenant governor calls for ban on CRT in schools: Teachers 'forcing their opinion' on students

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson touted a Republican-backed bill that would ban critical race theory in the state and told "Fox & Friends" that some teachers are "forcing their opinions" on students.

MARK ROBINSON: As an educator, I want to teach children about everything that’s happened in our nation—the good, the bad, the ugly, and all aspects of it. What I don’t want to do is impart my own opinion on them. And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make sure that these kids and the teachers are not being pressured to follow any ideology…

We have a task force that we’ve assembled here in North Carolina, in our offices, for the purpose of combatting indoctrination in the classroom and what we’ve seen so far is that unfortunately there are teachers in the classroom who are forcing their opinion on students and we cannot allow that to happen. It’s also happening, of course, to teachers as well.

