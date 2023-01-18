NBC's Peter Alexander presses Jean-Pierre on dodging questions: Americans don't get 'same transparency'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre squabbled with NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander over her repeated dodges against questions regarding limited details and transparency on the ongoing investigation into President Biden mishandling classified documents.

Wednesday saw further questioning from reporters about the Justice Department’s probe into Biden keeping classified documents from his time as vice president at both the Penn Biden Center and his Delaware home.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly referred many journalists’ questions to the Justice Department, claiming that they are referred to for every legal matter. However, Alexander pointed out that there is no legal issue with the White House itself commenting.

"We've all reached out to the Department of Justice. A law enforcement official tells NBC News the Justice Department has not told the White House that it cannot talk about the facts underlying the special counsel investigation into classified documents. So trusting you've received that same information, understanding the desire to be prudent, then why? Why can't you speak about the underlying facts?" Alexander asked.

PRESS SEC BLASTED FOR CLAIMING TO BE ‘FORTHCOMING’ ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS: ‘A LIAR OF THE FIRST ORDER’

The question came after Alexander was caught on a hot mic complaining about Biden and the White House’s refusal to answer questions regarding the special counsel assigned to look into the matter on Tuesday.

"I looked him straight in the eye and said it. He looked at me back and didn’t say a word," Alexander was heard saying. "'Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?' He looked at me, didn’t say a word."

The following day, Jean-Pierre answered, "We've been clear when it comes to even underlying facts, when it comes to specifics, when it comes to something that is under the purview, that is that the Department of Justice is looking at especially legal matters and investigations, we do not comment from here, Peter. That has been consistent. So we've been very consistent."

The exchange persisted with Alexander questioning whether there was anyone from the special counsel’s office that could speak on the investigation. Jean-Pierre insisted that a previous press call with White House official Ian Sams qualified, but Alexander questioned whether this was transparent enough for the American people.

"But because they can't witness it happening live, Americans don't get the same transparency into this back and forth. So is the White House having a conversation This is just with respect. You guys brought John Kirby in. I'm asking if that conversation exists," Alexander said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SHREDDED AFTER DODGES ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: ‘NOT QUALIFIED FOR THIS JOB’

She continued, "Peter, the fact that he spoke to all of you reporters who report on this and then you all reported on it back to the American people. I believe that is transparency. I believe that he shared information. He answered your questions, that you believe that the American people wanted to hear. And he answered those questions. And he took 45 minutes to do that. Anything, anything else that you have on this, Peter? I would refer to the White House counsel."

"I just want to be clear, are you having a conversation about adding a member of the staff to speak publicly?" Alexander followed.

"I actually just answered that question," Jean-Pierre said.

"So that means no," Alexander replied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jean-Pierre closed reiterating, "Peter, we have someone currently who answered your questions for 45 minutes on a call and took your questions, took of your questions about this particular issue that he will continue to do that he will continue to with all of you on this issue, on this legal process that's currently happening from the White House Counsel's office. After that, Peter, I don't have anything else to share."