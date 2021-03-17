NBC's Mehdi Hasan grills Lincoln Project adviser over group's scandals: 'How much money did you guys make?'

NBC host Medhi Hasan had a fiery exchange this week with Lincoln Project senior adviser Stuart Stevens about the scandals plaguing the anti-Trump group.

Hasan, a MSNBC contributor who also hosts a program on NBC's Peacock streaming service, began by quoting former Lincoln Project advisers who have called for the group to disband, with one saying she hopes that none of its leadership are "found to be criminals."

"Stuart, your own former advisers are hoping you're not criminals and calling for you to be shut down, where does that leave your organization?" Hasan asked.

Stevens responded by saying he "couldn't disagree with that more" and calling the suggestion "absurd" before touting the Lincoln Project as the "most successful super PAC in the history of America."

"I think that this idea that somehow or another you're expecting the Lincoln Project to be something that would be like a perfect organization is unrealistic," Stevens defended his group.

"Oh c'mon, Stuart!" Hasan reacted. "There's a big difference between being a perfect organization and ... the accusations, very serious accusations, that are being leveled against the Lincoln Project. You know that."

"Let me talk, please," Stevens said before praising the group's "transparency" with its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver.

Hasan challenged Stevens' claim that the Lincoln Project is the "most successful super PAC," telling the senior adviser "we haven't seen evidence" that the group changed votes on the ground. Hasan then pivoted to the $87 million that was raised by the group, $27 million of which was reportedly funneled to the consulting firm run by co-founder Reed Galen, which paid fellow co-founders Weaver, Rick Wilson, and Steve Schmidt.

"Do you understand why people are upset about that and why they're wondering how much money did you guys make? Did you make millions as well?" Hasan grilled Stevens.

"That's absolutely not true," Stevens replied, before explaining that Galen's group was hired as a "general contractor," which Stevens insisted is standard practice for super PACs and campaigns.

"You guys made tens of millions of dollars out of this, right?" Hasan persised.

"That's absolutely not true," Stevens doubled down.

"But how much did you make," Hasan followed. "How much did you make?"

Stevens dodged specifics, but told Hasan: "I can say, personally, I made less money than I made in any campaign since I was 28 years old," a response which the Peacock host pointed out "doesn't say how much the rest made".

The exchange represents the most adversarial coverage NBC News has dedicated to the Lincoln Project scandals to date. In particular, MSNBC promoted the group throughout the 2020 election cycle, touting its viral ads attacking then-President Trump and repeatedly welcoming its co-founders and advisers on-air without facing any scrutiny.

Reports claim that leadership at the Lincoln Project was made aware as early as January 2020, just one month after the group launched, of the harassment allegations against Weaver. Details of the group's shady finances are also raising questions.