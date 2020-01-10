NBC News shuts down production company behind R. Kelly, '90 Day Fiancé' specials

NBC News is shutting down the production company behind documentary series and specials that have aired on several cable networks.

Variety first reported on Friday that Peacock Productions, the company that produced programs like "Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact," "Phelps vs. Shark," and multiple "90 Day Fiancé" specials, will be closing its doors in March.

“NBC News is shuttering Peacock Productions, effective March 2. NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable. We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBC Universal.” NBC News told Variety.

According to Variety, roughly 32 staffers from Peacock Productions as well as MSNBC's long-form programming, are affected by the shutdown and were notified on Friday.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Other programs Peacock Productions had developed include "Skyscraper Live with Nik Wallenda," "American Swamp," "The Michael Jackson Story," and numerous "Dateline" specials. Outside of NBC and MSNBC, its projects have aired on various networks like Lifetime, The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Oxygen, Reelz, and National Geographic Channel.