NBC News' Chuck Todd hammered by liberals for not being tough enough on Trump official

NBC News’ Chuck Todd was roasted by liberals on Sunday when Joe Biden supporters thought the “Meet the Press” moderator went easy on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Todd is regularly criticized by President Donald Trump supporters for appearing to favor Democrats, and he was combative with Navarro during other portions of the interview. However, Todd’s lack of pushback when Navarro floated the idea that Democrats would like to see the economy tank to hurt Trump sent the left into a tizzy.

NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD MAKES ON-AIR APOLIGY OVER BOTCHED BARR QUOTE

“There is this theory, Chuck, that the Democrats would prefer to see the economy go into the tank for another 90 days, because that harms the president,” Navarro said.

“I take your point,” Todd responded.

Todd’s name immediately began trending on social media, with outspoken liberals and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s supporters viciously attacking him.

CHUCK TODD RIPPED FOR ‘EMBARRASING, ENRAGING’ COMMENTS ABOUT DISINFORMATION

“Why not have Trump's spokespeople come on and talk directly to the camera without interruption? This is terrible work,” liberal pundit Toure responded on Twitter.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko wrote, “Nice of Chuck Todd to spend the morning reminding everyone why he got demoted,” referring to MSNBC recently moving his “MTP Daily” show to a less-coveted timeslot.

CNN's Brian Karem replied to Parkhomenko," Amen."

Meanwhile, The New York Times media columnist Ben Smith reported on Sunday that NBC executives have floated the idea of replacing Todd with Nicolle Wallace, but added that it’s unlikely to happen.

CNN’ BRIAN STELTER CALLED OUT OVER ‘TONE-DEAF’ CRITICISM OF CONSERVATIVE MEDIA FOR QUESTIONING BIDEN’S MENTAL HEALTH

Many other liberals took to Twitter with thoughts on Todd’s performance during the interview with Navarro:

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Todd was also slammed by the left for noting the evolution Trump has had on wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.