©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NBC marks Pride Month with documentary on 'queer' animals

'Queer Planet' will challenge 'the traditional concept of what's natural when it comes to sex and gender,' the show touts

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
NBCUniversal will kick off Pride month with a new nature documentary celebrating "queer" animals.

The LGBTQ animal series called "Queer Planet" will premiere on June 6 on the media company's streaming service Peacock. 

"Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender," the show's synopsis reads.

Actor and show host Andrew Rannells claims in the trailer that the existence of "queer" animals shows how "just two sexes is clearly out of style."

Lion with rainbow flag

A new nature series aims to explore the sexuality of "queer" animals. (Getty/NBCUniversal)

"Nature is full of queer surprises. To be honest, we should all probably get laid a little more than we do," he adds.

Guests in the trailer say only humans have a "stigma" towards being "queer."

"We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,"  Rannells added in a press release. "And what could be more natural than being who you are? I’m excited to be part of ‘Queer Planet,’ especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services."

Several scientists will give commentary in the documentary, including Bradley Trevor Greive (Author & Naturalist), Dr. Martin Stervander (Ornithologist), Dr. Christine Wilkinson (Biologist), Dr. Ross Brooks (Science Historian) and Dr. Amy Parish (Primatologist), among others, according to SyFy.

New pride flag.

A new streaming series will explore animal "queer" sexuality (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

The trailer for the show drew some scriticism on Peacock's YouTube channel, with the top comment asking why "Humans can't just leave animals alone [?]"

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.