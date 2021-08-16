NBC's Chuck Todd on Biden's Afghan withdrawal: It would have been 'just as bad, if not worse' under Trump

NBC anchor Chuck Todd spoke with certainty that the turmoil that has erupted during President Biden's military withdrawal in Afghanistan would have also occurred under President Trump.

On Sunday's "Meet the Press," Todd noted the divisions within the GOP on the subject of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, noting that "Mitch McConnell was on one side" and "Donald Trump was on the other."

"It’s pretty clear this probably would have been just as bad, if not worse, under what Trump wanted to do," Todd told the panel. "He wanted to pull everyone out by Christmas. If he had won re-election, perhaps he might have done that."

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE PRAISES BIDEN AFGHAN ADDRESS, CLAIMS ‘95%’ OF AMERICANS WILL ‘AGREE WITH EVERYTHING’

Todd then asked, "Is this a big blow for the isolationist wing of the GOP" and will it "weaken Trump's hold over time?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Examiner columnist Kirsten Soltis Anderson responded by predicting a "resurgence" of a kind of Reagan-style "peace through strength approach" within the Republican Party if that wing feels that enemies abroad are emboldened by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"I would expect that Republican foreign policy is going to begin being more focused on projecting more strength around the world, not less," Anderson said.