NBC, ABC, CBS morning shows skip one-year mark since Kabul airport terror attack left 13 Americans dead

‘Today,’ ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘CBS Mornings’ failed to remember the attack on Friday

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Tim Kennedy on the Kabul airport attack one year later Video

Tim Kennedy on the Kabul airport attack one year later

Former Army Ranger and Special Ops Tim Kennedy looks back at the ‘heartbreaking’ attack on the Kabul airport where 13 American servicemen and women were killed, urging people remember their legacy.

Morning newscasts on NBC, ABC and CBS on Friday failed to acknowledge the somber anniversary of the 2021 suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 American service members.

NBC’s "Today," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and "CBS Mornings" did not recognize that it’s been exactly one year since the Aug. 26, 2021, terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Navy corpsman dead.

BIDEN REMEMBERS 13 AMERICANS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK: 'THEY WERE HEROES'

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, died in the Kabul airport suicide attack in August 2021. 

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, died in the Kabul airport suicide attack in August 2021.  (Family of Kareem Nikoui)

It was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan in more than a decade, and another 20 service members were injured. While the network morning shows didn’t find time to pay tribute to the victims, "CBS Mornings" aired a piece about a former media executive who now runs a donkey sanctuary, "GMA" had a piece examining whether jeans are appropriate for the office and "Today" sent a reporter to a giant slide in Michigan that has gained popularity through viral social media posts. 

The word "Kabul" was not mentioned once on Friday between the three programs, according to a search of transcripts using Grabien Media. The omission was also flagged by media watchdog Curtis Houck.

The service members killed one year ago were holding the airport as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country following the Taliban swiftly reclaiming the country. The ISIS-K terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing seeking to disrupt the massive evacuation effort of Americans, Afghan allies and third-party nationals outside the U.S.-held airport.

THESE ARE THE US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN THE KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, flag-draped transfer cases line the inside of a C-17 Globemaster II Aug. 29, 2021, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. 

In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, flag-draped transfer cases line the inside of a C-17 Globemaster II Aug. 29, 2021, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.  (Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

While NBC, ABC and CBS skipped the one-year mark, President Biden remembered the 13 American servicemembers who were killed in the "heinous terrorist attack."

"Our nation will forever mourn their sacrifice and honor the memory of those 13 precious souls, stolen from their families, loved ones, brothers- and sisters-in-arms far too soon while performing a noble mission on behalf of our Nation," Biden said.

HEROES OF KABUL: LANCE CPL. DYLAN MEROLA WANTED TO HELP AFGHANS ESCAPE THE TALIBAN. THAT WAS HIS FINAL MISSION

Mother of Marine killed in Afghanistan: 'He loved helping others' Video

"They were heroes, working to save lives as part of the largest airlift evacuation operation in our history," he continued. "The example of their bravery and selflessness will live forever as a testament to the very best of our American character."

Biden then highlighted military accomplishments achieved since the deadly exit from Afghanistan.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

