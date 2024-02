Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Navy Reserve veteran Michael Cassidy received wide-spread support from conservatives and other notable figures after being charged with a hate crime for destroying a satanic statue that was erected at the Iowa State Capitol.

Notable figures like Elon Musk and Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, came to Cassidy's defense after news of him being charged broke on Tuesday. Many who spoke out in support of Cassidy, lamented how left-wing protesters, who destroyed and vandalized statues of American historical figures, didn't face the same stiff penalties that Cassidy now faces.

Local Iowa outlets reported that Polk County prosecutors accused Cassidy – who destroyed the statue in December ­– of violating the state’s hate crime statute and charged him.

NAVY VET DEFENDS BEHEADING IOWA CAPITOL'S SATANIC BAPHOMET STATUE: 'CHRISTIAN CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE'

The statue, depicting the horned demon Baphomet, was erected in the capitol building by the Satanic Temple of Iowa as a religious display and therefore allowed to be there during the holidays under state rules.

After destroying the statue, Cassidy was initially cited for criminal mischief in the fourth degree and released after he told security that he had destroyed the statue. The felony hate crime charge was added Tuesday because according to a spokesman for the Polk County Attorney's Office, the evidence indicated that Cassidy destroyed the statue for religious reasons.

"Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion," Polk County Attorney's Office spokesperson Lynn Hicks said.

The new charge means that Cassidy faces up to five years in prison. One of his lawyers, R. David Younts, told Fox News Digital, "It is deeply disappointing that my client is being targeted with this type of charge. His non-violent actions were motivated by his sincere and deeply held religious faith.

"Nothing he did was targeted at any specific individual or organization. I hope that as the DA's office carefully reviews the facts of this case they will dismiss the charge," Younts added.

THE RISE OF THE SATANIC TEMPLE IN 2023

The official Libs of TikTok X account came to Cassidy’s defense and called out a perceived double standard in the U.S. justice system.

Mentioning the Black Lives Matter rallies of 2020, it stated, "Violent activists tore down dozens of statues including Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington. None were held accountable or charged with a hate crime. Michael Cassidy knocks over a Satan statue made out of household items and gets charged with a hate crime.

"Welcome to America’s 2-tier-justice system. The police state made it clear who they worship. Wokeness and Satanism is the new religion," the account added.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk weighed in on Cassidy’s legal charge, asking, "What has become of America?"

"It’s okay to hate Satan," The Blaze columnist Auron MacIntyre wrote.

Pro-Trump influencer "DC Draino" mentioned a double standard here as well, posting, "Under the Biden regime: Razor wire is good for stopping Americans but bad for stopping illegal aliens. Statues of US Presidents can be torn down but touching statues of Satan is a hate crime. Violent criminals aren’t arrested but defending yourself will get you locked up. Insane."

Libertarian commentator "Sal the Agorist" noted, "Destroy a statue of Robert E. Lee & you'll get political points on MSM. Behead a statue of Satan & you'll get charged with hate crime."

The Post Millennial editor-in-chief Libby Emmons made a similar point, writing, "Statues of Jefferson, Washington were both torn down bc of hatred of white men. But the guy who tears down a statue of Satan is charged with a hate crime."

"It's now a crime in America to hate Satan," conservative digital strategist Greg Price said.

"It was never mentioned that the trans Nashville shooter who specifically targeted Christian children committed a hate crime, but knocking over a statue of Satan is. America has fallen and we're left to pay the price," former NCAA athlete and anti-trans activist Riley Gaines wrote.

"Hate crime?!?!? Are you kidding me. Satan has NO PLACE in our state capitol," conservative commentator Graham Allen said.

Fox News Digital's Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.