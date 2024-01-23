'Libs of TikTok' creator appointed to Oklahoma library advisory committee

The creator of social media account Libs of TikTok was appointed to a position in the Oklahoma State Department of Education on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced that Chaya Raichik was appointed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) Library Media Advisory Committee (LMAC).

Walters posted a press statement on his X account, adding that he appointed Raichik because she was on "the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about – lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on kids."

Walters sent Fox News Digital a statement about the appointment.

"Chaya Raichik and I have developed a strong working relationship to rid schools of liberal, woke indoctrinators, union smut peddlers, and Epstein Island advocates. Oklahoma is ground zero to take back our schools from the radical leftists. I am proud to have her as a fierce defender of conservative values," he said.

'LIBS OF TIKTOK' CREATOR, CHAYA RAICHIK, NOW HELPING FAMILIES TO 'SPOT PREDATORY BEHAVIOR'

Walters' office explained to Fox News Digital that the LMAC is a "volunteer advisory board" hand-picked by the superintendent himself. It consists of parents, librarians, and English literature teachers.

The committee was established to guide the Oklahoma State Board of Education in their curation of books and materials within K-12 schools and is "aimed at removing pornographic or sexualized content from public schools in the State of Oklahoma."

Raichik is the woman behind the "Libs of TikTok" social media account, which gained popularity for exposing controversial elements in the education system, such as sexually explicit material in books.

"Libs of TikTok" often reposts TikTok videos of left-wing users espousing their thoughts on cultural and racial issues.

"We will get porn out of schools," Raichik said in reaction to the announcement.

Raichik formerly worked as a real estate agent in Brooklyn. She launched @LibsofTikTok on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021.

"Libs of TikTok" has garnered over 2.8 million followers since its creation.

LIBS OF TIKTOK FOUNDER SAID SHE'S DONE HIDING BEHIND ACCOUNT: ‘I WANT TO HELP PEOPLE FIGHT THIS AGENDA’

Walters' decision came after he called for eliminating "woke" library standards from Oklahoma schools, guidelines developed by the American Library Association.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted in March last year to require schools to notify parents about their child's gender identity or pronouns and to ban "pornographic material" and "sexualized content" from school libraries.

Both policies were proposed by Walters.

The appointment of Raichik was met with push back from some lawmakers, with one questioning Raichik's qualifications.

Democratic state Rep. Mickey Dollens questioned Walters' decision to appoint someone who he claimed lacked an educational background to the advisory committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why did Superintendent Walters appoint a social media influencer to the state’s Library Media Advisory Committee? What are her qualifications? Is she a librarian? No. Education background? No. Does she even live in Oklahoma?" Dollens said. "No. Is she a right-wing extremist social media influencer responsible for perpetuating repeated bomb threats on Oklahoma public schools? Yes. We cannot overlook why Superintendent Walters made this controversial appointment," he said.