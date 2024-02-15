National Geographic names drag queen 'Pattie Gonia' a 'Traveler of the Year'

Premiere nature and exploration magazine National Geographic recently named an eco-conscious and outdoorsy drag queen named "Pattie Gonia" one of its 2024 "Travelers of the Year."

In a late January spread, the long-running magazine named nine individuals – influential in the realm of nature, culture, traveling, the outdoors – its travelers of the year, giving awards to the drag queen named after the outdoorsy clothing company, a disabled skier and a climate change activist, among others.

The article introducing the nine stated, "From a family in search of African ancestors to a music icon celebrating her Tennessee roots, our nine Travelers of the Year inspire us to experience the best of the world and, once we’re out the door, help make our journeys more meaningful."

"They are explorers, boundary breakers, and changemakers who know a thing or two about where and how to travel right now," it added .

Pattie Gonia seemed to be the most political choice on this 2024 list. The redheaded drag queen who can be seen sporting a matching mustache on their Instagram page was chosen as Nat Geo’s "Outdoor inspiration."

The entry for Gonia stated, "Artist, environmentalist, and drag queen Wyn Wiley — known professionally as Pattie Gonia — helps LGBTQ+ youth discover the wonders of the outdoors. As founder of the nonprofit Outdoorist Oath, she brings the queer community together in the parks and wild spaces of Oregon, her home state."

The outlet followed up by saying, "Her feel-good music videos address environmental justice and pride in identity, and include collaborators such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Indigenous trans musician Quinn Christopherson."

In provided a link to one of the artist’s nature-themed music videos, titled "Won’t Give Up." The video featured the mustached drag queen singing while standing on glaciers, as Christopherson lent their vocals to the track, and the legendary cellist added his somber strings to the melody.

The YouTube caption for the video said it was "created as a climate movement anthem."

The publication also featured a quote from the drag queen, who said, "Every year my community fundraises to send 10 queer youth on a fully scholarshipped backpacking trip. One of the attendees told me and the group around the fire, ‘Being on this trip has helped me reclaim a childhood I didn’t get to have.’ That’s everything to me."

Gonia also added her top travel tip for readers, saying, "Get up before the sun rises. Go out, walk about, and watch the world wake up."

The drag artist shared the news of the award to an Instagram page this week and gave National Geographic a shoutout, saying, "thank you @natgeo. an honor!!!!!"

Libs of TikTok account owner Chaya Raichik shared an image to X of the drag queen being recognized. The user commented, "They really have to shove this in our faces everywhere. It’s not accidental. It’s all by design."