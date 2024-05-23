Nathan Wade addresses Trump attacks, weighs in on status of Georgia case: 'Day of reckoning is coming'

Former Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade responded to the former president's attacks against him on Wednesday and warned the "day of reckoning" is coming.

"There’s something special about individuals who say things just for attention or just to get a reaction," Wade said on MSNBC." "My reaction is simply this: thank you."

Former President Trump called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "Fani Wade" because of the affair she had with Wade, who was ultimately forced off the case against the presumptive presidential nominee. He also mocked Willis for hiring Wade, who he said "had never done this before."

MSNBC's Joy Reid asked Wade if he believed the Georgia election interference case against Trump would go to trial. He said "that day of reckoning is coming."

"I do not believe that it'll go before the election, the court of appeals, they have a job to do, when that'll happen I don't know. I'm certainly not trying to opine as to what they'll tell you," he said.

Reid pressed Wade on what he believed might be the strongest piece of evidence against Trump.

"I am not going to tell you that," he responded and said he and Willis remain friends. Wade was spotted at the DA's victory party in Georgia on Tuesday after she won the Democratic primary for Fulton County district attorney.

He told Reid Willis is "the only other person on the planet who knows what I’m going through, and I know what she is going through. We communicate daily."

"You know, during the course of the prosecution, when I was part of the team, we talked all the time, but we talked about the case. It was about business," Wade continued. "Now there has been a shift in the communication, and it is more about, ‘hey, how are you handling the pressure’ or 'is your family okay?'"

Wade previously spoke to ABC News' Linsey Davis in his first media interview since resigning from the Georgia election interference case against Trump in March.

"Workplace romances are as American as apple pie," Wade said in early May. "It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us."

Wade resigned from the case after Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade had to remove themselves from the prosecution. Willis was accused of having an "improper" affair with Wade, whom she hired in 2021. Willis and Wade claim their relationship began in 2022, and Wade said their relationship ended in the summer of 2023, but remained friends.