Nashville pastor speaks out after taking down gunman: 'God gave me the strength'

Nashville Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana tackled a man who was waving a gun during his service at Light Mission Pentecostal Church Sunday. Ndikumana, who is being hailed as a hero for his actions, believed he was facing death.

On "Fox & Friends First," Ndikumana explained through a translator what went through his mind when he saw the man pull out a gun.

"I saw that we were already dead," he said. "In my mind, I was thinking that there was nothing else to do, except there was only either leave or die."

Ndikumana’s translator, Nzojibugami "Noah" Noe, attends Light Mission Pentecostal Church and witnessed the event.

Noe said he thanks God for Ndikumana’s bravery Sunday morning.

"That was -- honestly was incredible because that was something that I was never expecting," Noe told Fox News' Carley Shimkus. "I was shocked myself, and then seeing my pastor going behind him. It was just brave."

Ndikumana credits God with giving him the ability to take down the armed man and protect his congregation.

"God gave me the strength to do that because if somebody's already pointing a gun on you like that, probably there's nothing else to do."

The suspect, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda, was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault and 42 new warrants have been issued against him following the incident.

Ndikumana tackled Baganda from behind and was able to hold him down until law enforcement officers arrived and took him into custody.

Noe said he had seen Baganda around prior but doesn’t know him personally.

"I've seen him a couple of times because we will go to play soccer sometimes," Noe said.

"But we don't know and we don't understand why he would do such a thing."