Nancy Pelosi instructs Americans to vote on how politics will impact 'your life,' not 'your religion'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who identifies as a Roman Catholic, lectured Americans Tuesday on why they should vote not based on their religious views but on how politics will influence their lives.

"Give some advice to those who are frustrated by our politics now," MSNBC host Joy Reid requested of Pelosi.

Reid asked Pelosi to speak to Americans directly and convince them "to vote not on how politics will impact your religion, but how it will impact your life. You’re a religious person," Reid said to Pelosi.

Pelosi referenced John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic President of the United States, in her answer.

"'It’s not important what religion I believe in. What’s important is what America I believe in,’" Pelosi said, quoting Kennedy.

"And that’s what we have to be thinking in terms of taking it to people," she said.

She also seemingly used the opportunity to take potshots at former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

"I do think that many of the people who fell for what’s-his-name’s line, because they just didn’t see a path in the future, in the economy the way it was. I think many of them are really patriotic. I think some of them are racist and bigots, but I think many of them are very patriotic."

Pelosi addressed Republican members of Congress in the same interview, telling them that their "political survival is nothing compared to the survival of our children in their schools, in their playgrounds, wherever they happen to be."

It was a reference to the Nashville, Tennessee shooting from Monday, during which 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender, opened fire on students and staff at a private Christian school in an attack that shocked the country.

Hale was shot dead by police after killing six, including three children.

Pelosi, President Joe Biden and other Democratic Party leaders have called on Congress to ban assault weapons in the wake of the shooting.

Pelosi also drew attention last week for calling out San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone after he barred her from receiving communion within his church.

Archbishop Cordileone told Pelosi that she would have to renounce her support for abortion and go to Confession before she could be allowed to receive communion within the Church.

