Varney: 'Strangely' Democrats, not Republicans, are rattled by impeachment: 'Just wait till he wins another term'

Impeachment efforts against President Trump seem to be unhinging the very party that launched them, said Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

"Strangely, it's the Democrats who appear rattled by impeachment... you'd think the Republicans would be unnerved, but in fact, it's the other way round," Varney said on Fox Nation's "My Take" on Friday.

Varney pointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reaction to a reporter's question at her Thursday news conference, during which she announced that she had directed House committees to move forward with writing articles of impeachment for Trump.

A Sinclar TV journalist asked the speaker how she would respond to Republican allegations that she is seeking to remove the president from office because of personal animosity toward him.

"I don't hate anybody," she shot back, pointing at the journalist. "I pray for the president all the time. So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."

Another group of Democrats who have reason to fear impeachment are moderate Democrats, according to Varney.

On Thursday, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen wrote a piece titled, "Pelosi May Have Signed a Political Death Warrant for Moderate Democrats in Trump Districts."

"You can bet those moderate House Democrats are indeed rattled. The speaker has put impeachment in front of the USMCA, which would have helped all of us," said Varney, referencing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which is still awaiting final approval in the House.

IS NANCY PELOSI HOLDING UP MAJOR U.S. TRADE DEAL OVER POLITICS?: EXPERT PANEL DEBATES

Varney took further aim at the speaker over her remarks at a CNN town hall on Thursday, during which she said that "civilization itself is at stake."

"The impeachment vote may be held on December 22nd," Varney said.

"That is the first night of Hanukkah and two days before Christmas Eve... got to save that civilization," he joked.

Then Varney questioned former Vice President Joe Biden's confrontation with a voter in Iowa, during which Biden raised his voice and called the man a "damn liar" over claims that he had encouraged his son to take a job with a Ukrainian company and sell access to the White House.

"He walked right up to him -- getting real in front of the guy, maybe he just wanted to look tough," suggested Varney.

Lastly, the Fox Business host pointed to recent criticism of First Lady Melania Trump's White House Christmas decorations and clothing.

"The left is unhinged. And for sheer, over-the-top nonsense -- how about this from The Washington Post," said Varney. "First Lady Melania Trump is sending coded messages with the clothes she wears. Before that The Post fashion editor said Melania's coat in a Christmas special was ridiculous and she'd worn the shoes before."

"It's almost funny, but it's not," he concluded. "It's a demonstration of the emotion that has fired the Trump haters for the last three years. Just wait till he wins another term."

To see Stuart Varney's full remarks on "My Take", and for more episodes of his daily commentary, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.