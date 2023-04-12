Nancy Mace goes off on Biden after new Hunter revelations: 'This is corruption at its core'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends" to react to the latest reporting from Fox News on Hunter Biden's business dealings, including his associates making many visits to the White House during the Obama administration.

VP BIDEN'S OFFICE TRIED TO QUASH BLOOMBERG STORY ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN AT HIS FIRM'S REQUEST, EMAILS SHOW

NANCY MACE: It's shocking, really. Here you had President Biden lie and deny he had any involvement with Hunter's businesses. We come to find out, there's voicemail evidence, email evidence, and now White House evidence where his business partners visited over 80 times when he was vice president. This is corruption at its core. …

[Biden's denials] were an all-out lie. And here's what our Republican message needs to be: The United States is not for sale. This is not the kind of thing that we can allow to go on. The Oversight Committee, we are going to follow the facts wherever they take us. And we just got all of these suspicious activity reports. We're working every day in that investigation so the American people actually know the truth of what happened. He's on the world stage with his son right now. We've lost Brazil, we've lost the Middle East. Biden is now losing the European Union over Taiwan. And so we're very weak right now on the world stage and we need to show the American people that he should not be the president after 2024.

Four business partners, a vice president, and two assistants at Hunter Biden’s now-defunct firm visited the White House more than 80 times when his father was vice president in the Obama administration, Fox News Digital has found.

President Biden has repeatedly insisted he had no knowledge of Hunter's business dealings amid dual criminal and congressional investigations into the first son and his family.