Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'

The murder trial of a prominent South Carolina Democratic legal family's scion took an interesting turn Monday when a "two shooters" theory was reportedly mounted, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reported.

Grace, who has been following the trial of Alex Murdaugh in Walterboro, S.C., for her forthcoming Fox Nation special: "Murdock Family Murders, a Timeline," said that the theory, however, may not be fully believable.

The Murdaugh family had been up until recently the statutory equivalent to district attorney for that five-county region of the Low Country for almost a century.

Prosecutors have alleged Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.

ALEX MURDAUGH HYSTERICAL BUT DRY-EYED AT CRIME SCENE, BODYCAM SHOWS

On "America Reports," Grace reported Murdaugh defense attorney, State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, claimed in court there could have been a second shooter.

"That was a bomb dropped in the courtroom today: Yeah. There were two shooters. What?" Grace said.

"That was a bomb right in the courtroom. The thought of two shooters that would blow the state's theory straight out of the water that Alex Murdaugh is the shooter," she added.

"But wait a minute. Don't fall for that, because Maggie, the mother, Margaret Murdaugh, had stippling on her skin. That's burning on your skin because the gun is so close to you [when fired]."

BODY OF ALEX MURDAUGH'S HOUSEKEEPER TO BE EXHUMED FOURS YEARS AFTER MYSTERIOUS ‘TRIP AND FALL’ DEATH

Grace said the skin stippling "completely negates" any other "sniper"-related theory:

"The killer was right there – in there. And you notice when the expert on the stand said, 'yes, it's possible' – well, you know, it's possible that a little green man from Mars beamed down and committed a double murder. But is it probable? No, it's not."

Grace, herself a former district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. – which encompasses central Atlanta – later analyzed watching suspect Alex Murdaugh in court earlier in the day.

"I watched him, I stood up in my seat to see him walk into the courtroom. He's cool. He's calm. He's collected. He's charming. I saw him make a beeline for a blond lady sitting at the defense table," she recounted.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was very animated speaking to her. But you know what? When they put up the pictures and I saw them of Maggie's blood and Paul's blood all over everything, he didn't blink twice… I'm watching him. No emotion at all at his son's murder photos."

The Murdaugh family had been prominent from Allendale to Colleton Counties since nearly 1920, but their political dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.

Indictments allege that Murdaugh killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle near dog kennels on the family's property in a rural area of the South Carolina Low Country.

South Carolina Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson is prosecuting the current case.

Murdaugh's attorneys, Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, said in a previous statement to FOX Carolina that the defendant "wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul."

"He loved them more than anything in the world," the statement continued. "It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them. We are immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial, we are requesting that the Attorney General turn over all evidence within 30 days as required by law and we demand to have a trial within 60 days of receiving that evidence."

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg, Audrey Conklin and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.