Nancy Grace helps investigators find missing California woman: 'It's been a horrible ordeal'

Investigators credit Grace's Fox Nation show 'Crime Stories' in bringing 24-year-old Aeris Hammock home safely

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Nancy Grace credited for helping locate missing California woman Video

Nancy Grace credited for helping locate missing California woman

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace and USPA Nationwide Security investigator Brian Fitzgibbons joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how they were able to bring 24-year-old Aeris Hammock home safely. 

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace is credited with helping officials locate a missing California woman after she covered 24-year-old Aeris Hammock's disappearance on her show, "Crime Stories."

Grace featured Hammock's father on her show to help investigators, and after connecting him with USPA Nationwide Security rescue expert Brian Fitzgibbons, the pair created a tip line that ultimately cracked the case on Hammock's whereabouts. 

"I thank God that Nancy covered this case," Fitzgibbons told "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "That was so important in locating Aeris and keeping this story alive in local media. We were able to help out through some investigative means to provide some support to the Sacramento PD, along with the Hammack family."

Security footage of Aeris Hammock on December 9, 2022. This was the final footage of the 24-year-old woman before she disappeared. 

Security footage of Aeris Hammock on December 9, 2022. This was the final footage of the 24-year-old woman before she disappeared.  (FOX40/Sacramento Police)

"But I think the key ingredient here was keeping this story alive, and Nancy's show really breathed life into the investigation," he continued. 

Hammock went missing in Sacramento on December 9 after leaving her parents' home in her gray Mustang. 

When she didn't return home that night, her parents began to search for answers.

"They knew something was horribly wrong," Grace said. 

Hammock's car was found at Gunther’s Ice Cream nearby shortly after she disappeared with all of her belongings inside, including her wallet, cell phone and keys. 

She was located safely, according to police, on December 14. 

"It is a happy ending," Grace said. "She was found in a very questionable location, and there are a lot of factors in her disappearance and her discovery. And I can tell you this, she's gone through a lot mentally and emotionally."

"She, along with her family, are trying to recover," she continued. "It's been a horrible ordeal."

