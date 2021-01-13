Nancy Grace calls for Capitol rioters to be charged with murder: 'Over my dead cold body is this going away'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace dedicated the latest episode of "Crime Stories" to last week's riot on Capitol Hill that left five people dead and shocked the nation.

"We just went through one hell of a year in 2020 with the coronavirus, with the [death of] George Floyd, with the protests. And this has somehow become, I believe, what some people consider to be normal, to go in and destroy, to to just have insurrection," a SWAT team officer and former detective told Grace in the episode.

Grace herself repeatedly called for those responsible for the violence and destruction to be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," arguing that "each one of them could have been charged or can be charged with felony murder."

The host also vowed not to forget the deaths that were caused on that day, saying: "Over my dead cold body is this going away."

Washington Examiner reporter Emily Larson, who was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, also joined Grace to relay her account of what she called a "rattling" experience.

"I was reporting from the Capitol basement and as soon as the Capitol perimeter was breached, the building went on lockdown," Larson explained.

"We couldn't go in or out, and as soon as the rioters entered the building, we were not able to leave our media area. And at one point, I was trying to go see what was going on and two police officers came walking towards me. One of them had gotten pepper-sprayed in the face, he said, by one of the people who broke into the building and they needed water. I gave them my water bottle and then he flushed his eyes out over a trash can in our media area. So that was a bit rattling," she recalled.

