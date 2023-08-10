Names like 'Gunner' and 'Colt' are controversial because of gun control claims baby naming site

Nameberry, a popular baby naming website, ranked the top 20 most controversial names with political or offensive roots in 2023.

The list, which was released in July, included religious names such as Adonai or Cohen as well as "virtue" or mythology-associated names like Adonis. While other controversial names included references to politicians or fictional characters, some involved deeper political issues such as gun rights and racial tension.

One of these names was "Gunner" which Nameberry warned could be a "polarizing" choice due to its relation to weapons.

"The violent connotations of Gunner make it even more polarizing than other dynamic options like Wilder or Maverick – particularly in light of the highly politicized debate surrounding gun legislation in the US," the site stated. "Other gun names to watch include Colt, Cannon, Caliber, Kimber, Remington, Beretta, Trigger, Wesson and Winchester."

CULTURAL DISCUSSION OF MODERN PARENTING FOCUSES TOO MUCH ON THE NEGATIVE AND NOT THE ‘JOYS’, EXPERTS SAY

The piece also added the name "Dixie" which carried a "considerably more checkered history" than other "Southern Belle" names.

"As a common shorthand for the eleven states that seceded to form the Confederacy during the American Civil War, Dixie carries heavy historical echoes of slavery and racial segregation," the article read.

Another name, "India," carried issues such as "colonialism."

"[T}he long history of colonialism and exploitation between India and Great Britain makes it a very divisive choice there," the article stated. "And even in the US, the appropriateness of using unconnected geographical names like India, Asia, Malaysia or Kenya for babies on the basis of their ‘exotic’ image is up for debate."

It added that "Indigenous tribal names" such as Dakota, Lakota, Cree, Cheyenne and Cherokee are "similarly controversial."

The name "Jemima" was also singled out for its association with the "Aunt Jemima" syrup and pancake brand that previously came under fire after racial backlash.

FOCUS ON THE FAMILY PRESIDENT ON IMPACT OF ‘WE’RE HAVING A FETUS’ AD: ‘MATURITY OF THE PRO-LIFE MOVEMENT’

"[I]n the US, the immediate association for many is the Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix, which until as recently as 2021 featured a strongly stereotyped image of a Black ‘mammy’ character prominently in its marketing. The products underwent a much-publicized rebrand last year, but unfortunately it will take a lot longer for the racist stereotype to fade from public consciousness," the piece read.

A notable standout included the name "Karen" which the site warned has since been described as "a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nameberry emphasized that these details don’t have to be a "dealbreaker" for expectant parents but claimed that "it’s always better to be informed."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media