Mystery over whale deaths sparks alarm: We need to 'pause and investigate'

A string of whale deaths in New York and New Jersey has left officials searching for answers as a ninth dead whale washed ashore Monday on Lido Beach in Nassau County.

Two sperm whales and seven humpbacks have been found off the coasts of four East Coast states in less than two months, according to federal environmental officials.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he became concerned when a whale washed up dead in his county and wants local officials to "pause and investigate" what's behind the uptick.

"Why is that happening? We've got to find that out because sea life is an important part of living in Nassau County. We've got whales, we have seals, we have dolphins, and we've got tremendous fishing here," he said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"People move here because they want to enjoy the beaches, the wildlife and the water. So it's a concern, and it bears investigation."

Host Tucker Carlson theorized the construction of massive offshore wind turbines was behind the whale deaths.

Federal officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said they were investigating the causes of death but have not yet attributed any whale mortalities to offshore wind activities.

"NOAA Fisheries is dedicated to minimizing risks to protected resources, habitats, and managed fisheries throughout the life cycle of offshore wind energy projects," said NOAA spokesperson Lauren Gaches.

Blakeman argued there needs to be a balance between pursuing alternative forms of energy while keeping the environment and marine life safe.

BIDEN ADMIN FACES BLOWBACK OVER WIND FARM CONSTRUCTION THREATENING MARINE LIFE: ‘PUT WHALES OVER WOKE!’

"I'm quite surprised that there aren't more environmentalists and certainly people who are involved in protecting sea life and animals speaking out about this- and at least asking for an investigation as to whether or not there's any causal relationship between these whales dying and the construction and the sonar that's being used," he explained.

NOAA says there has been an "unusual mortality event" related to humpback whales along the Atlantic Coast since January 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An elevated number of whale deaths has occurred from Maine through Florida, according to the agency. Roughly 40% of the whales examined had evidence of "human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement."