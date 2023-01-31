Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mystery over whale deaths sparks alarm: We need to 'pause and investigate'

A total of nine whales have been found dead in less than two months

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
Deaths of humpback whales 'bears investigation:' Bruce Blakeman Video

Deaths of humpback whales 'bears investigation:' Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman shares what's behind the uptick in whale deaths along the East Coast on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' 

A string of whale deaths in New York and New Jersey has left officials searching for answers as a ninth dead whale washed ashore Monday on Lido Beach in Nassau County. 

Two sperm whales and seven humpbacks have been found off the coasts of four East Coast states in less than two months, according to federal environmental officials.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he became concerned when a whale washed up dead in his county and wants local officials to "pause and investigate" what's behind the uptick. 

A beached humpback whale was found on Long Island, where it soon died.

A beached humpback whale was found on Long Island, where it soon died. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"Why is that happening? We've got to find that out because sea life is an important part of living in Nassau County. We've got whales, we have seals, we have dolphins, and we've got tremendous fishing here," he said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"People move here because they want to enjoy the beaches, the wildlife and the water. So it's a concern, and it bears investigation."

Host Tucker Carlson theorized the construction of massive offshore wind turbines was behind the whale deaths. 

Federal officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said they were investigating the causes of death but have not yet attributed any whale mortalities to offshore wind activities. 

Officials discovered a large dead beached whale washed up on Lido Beach Video

"NOAA Fisheries is dedicated to minimizing risks to protected resources, habitats, and managed fisheries throughout the life cycle of offshore wind energy projects," said NOAA spokesperson Lauren Gaches. 

Blakeman argued there needs to be a balance between pursuing alternative forms of energy while keeping the environment and marine life safe. 

BIDEN ADMIN FACES BLOWBACK OVER WIND FARM CONSTRUCTION THREATENING MARINE LIFE: ‘PUT WHALES OVER WOKE!’ 

"I'm quite surprised that there aren't more environmentalists and certainly people who are involved in protecting sea life and animals speaking out about this- and at least asking for an investigation as to whether or not there's any causal relationship between these whales dying and the construction and the sonar that's being used," he explained. 

Two sperm whales and seven humpbacks have been found off the coasts of four East Coast states in less than two months, according to federal environmental officials.

Two sperm whales and seven humpbacks have been found off the coasts of four East Coast states in less than two months, according to federal environmental officials. (The Marine Mammal Center via AP)

NOAA says there has been an "unusual mortality event" related to humpback whales along the Atlantic Coast since January 2016. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An elevated number of whale deaths has occurred from Maine through Florida, according to the agency. Roughly 40% of the whales examined had evidence of "human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement."

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.