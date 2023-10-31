Muslim immigrant running to unseat Ilhan Omar, speaks out from Israel: 'We are not like her'

A Muslim immigrant and Minnesota Republican congressional candidate joined "Fox & Friends" to call out far-left Democrats for their failure to stand with Israel against Hamas terrorists.

"I'm telling you, Hamas is a terrorist group and whoever supports these terrorists don't belong to the United States of America, the land of the free," said Dalia al-Aqidi, who is running to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., whom she called the "No. 1 antisemitic lawmaker in the United States."

"When they call for a free Palestine and call ‘from the river to the sea,’ this is a call for a genocide. Black Lives Matter and all these far-left progressives have no clue what they're chanting about."

TLAIB FACES CALLS TO BE BARRED FROM ISRAEL BRIEFINGS AFTER ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT GAZA HOSPITAL EXPLOSION

Al-Aqidi, speaking from Israel, said she traveled there three days ago to "show my support and solidarity with the Jewish people," declaring that the people of Minneapolis – where Omar was raised – support Israel.

"We are not like her (Omar). We support the Jewish people and we are fighting the same fight," she told host Ainsley Earhardt, explaining that Omar's district has become "ground zero for antisemitism" under her leadership.

During her time in Israel, al-Aqidi said she has seen firsthand the atrocities of Hamas terrorists

"I've seen the houses, the burnt houses. You can smell it. It's a place of destruction. And whoever says that Hamas, that these people are freedom fighters. No, freedom fighters don't do that."

Al-Aqidi said the reports were accurate about the atrocities committed by Hamas against women, children and the elderly.

"Freedom fighters don't hunt kids, don't hurt women and the elderly from house to house and room to room. I've seen it. I bear witness to what happened in the kibbutz. So that's why I'm here to say, no, this is not fake news."

"These people with a Islamist radical Islamist ideology, they don't care about their lives, what they care about is death," she said.

Al-Aqidi, a native of Iraq, said she's concerned that terror cells could already be in the United States due to the rise in border crossings under the Biden administration.

"We have no idea who's coming through our borders. We have no idea about the ideology that some of these people have. … We don't know how many," she said.

"I'm so disappointed in the Biden administration for this policy and I hope it will change this next year. … Any respectable country around the world should be in charge of its borders."

Al-Aqidi said opposing Hamas is not "islamophobic" or hostile to Muslims, but against "radical Islamist ideology."

Omar and other left-wing "Squad" members have drawn criticism from some Democrats in recent weeks as they have repeatedly demanded that President Biden call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?" Omar said in an Oct. 20 press conference, after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.