MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton questions Democratic messaging tactics, says Dems 'have to deal with crime'

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday during "Morning Joe" that Democrats "have to deal with crime" in addition to talking about democracy and voting rights and argued they need to listen to voters.

While discussing voter enthusiasm ahead of the midterm elections, host Joe Scarborough asked why Republicans appeared to be more enthusiastic than Democrats.

"We’ve got to talk about voting rights, we have to talk about democracy, but we also have to deal with crime, victims. I had people in churches in Atlanta yesterday say to me, ‘I’m so glad that you have a balanced message here because I’m afraid of both.’ I think that a lot of Democrats, are in the leadership are listening to a noise factor of saying 'don’t do this, don’t do that,' rather than listening to the voters. When you see a gap like that in enthusiasm, when you have so much at risk, then you have to stop and say that our messaging is off, and you've got to start talking to the people that you want to lead."

Sharpton added that Democrats can't lead people that they don't speak to or "understand what they need leadership for."

HISPANICS REJECTING DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR GOP OVER CONCERNS ABOUT ECONOMY, CRIME AND FAMILY VALUES

Several media figures have panicked about the voter focus on the economy rather than concerns about democracy ahead of the midterms. A recent New York Times/Siena poll found that 70% of respondents believe democracy is under threat. However, just 7% rank it as a major issue ahead of the midterms.

"Put what you just said on a loop, and Democrats push that ish [sic] out on the street, and help people understand that without an underlying, functioning democracy, it doesn’t matter what your gas prices are, baby," political analyst Michael Steele said during an MSNBC appearance.

MSNBC's Ali Velshi said that while he understood economic concerns are important, "it’s just not as important as losing your democracy."

"It's terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices," Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's "The Reidout," wrote on Twitter.

MSNBC ANCHORS, OTHER MEDIA PUNDITS FUEL CIVIL WAR FEARS OVER MIDTERMS: 'DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE IT'S OVER'

A recent poll found that 52% of Americans believe democracy is not working well, compared to 10% who believe democracy is working "very well" or "extremely" well.

The same poll found that 67% of Americans are very or somewhat dissatisfied with how things are going in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have largely focused on abortion in midterm campaigns across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.