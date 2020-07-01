MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace refers to Kayleigh McEnany as Trump's 'righthand spokesgal'

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace referred to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as President Trump's "righthand spokesgal."

During Tuesday's coverage of the Russian bounty controversy dogging the White House, Wallace spoke with NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons, who had spoken with a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin about the matter.

"You spoke to Vladimir Putin's righthand man, who sounded alarmingly similar to Donald Trump's righthand spokesgal," Wallace said. "Talk about the Russia reaction."

Simmons elaborated about his conversation with Dmitri Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin, and echoed Wallace's description of him being Putin's "righthand man."

NewsBusters' contributing editor Mark Finkelstein slammed Wallace's remark as "sexist," stressing how she called McEnany a "spokesgal" versus Putin's spokesperson as a "man."

"Imagine the MSM fainting spells if a conservative like Rush Limbaugh had said the same about a Democrat spokeswoman? Or called Nicolle a 'spokesgal' for Biden?" Finkelstein wrote.