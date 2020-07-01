Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace refers to Kayleigh McEnany as Trump's 'righthand spokesgal'

NewsBusters' contributing editor Mark Finkelstein slammed Wallace's remark as 'sexist'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Kayleigh McEnany says New York Times should hand back PulitzerVideo

Kayleigh McEnany says New York Times should hand back Pulitzer

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responds to New York Times report on Russia bounty intelligence.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace referred to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as President Trump's "righthand spokesgal."

During Tuesday's coverage of the Russian bounty controversy dogging the White House, Wallace spoke with NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons, who had spoken with a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin about the matter.

"You spoke to Vladimir Putin's righthand man, who sounded alarmingly similar to Donald Trump's righthand spokesgal," Wallace said. "Talk about the Russia reaction."

NY TIMES COLUMNIST PAUL KRUGMAN SLAMMED FOR SAYING CORONAVIRUS IS 'COMING FOR WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN GOLF CARTS'

Simmons elaborated about his conversation with Dmitri Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin, and echoed Wallace's description of him being Putin's "righthand man."

McEnany: Neither Pence nor Trump was briefed on Russian bounty intelligenceVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NewsBusters' contributing editor Mark Finkelstein slammed Wallace's remark as "sexist," stressing how she called McEnany a "spokesgal" versus Putin's spokesperson as a "man."

"Imagine the MSM fainting spells if a conservative like Rush Limbaugh had said the same about a Democrat spokeswoman? Or called Nicolle a 'spokesgal' for Biden?" Finkelstein wrote.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.