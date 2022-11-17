MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts Hunter Biden probe, calls him a 'tragic figure'

MSNBC host Joy Reid revealed she felt "bad" for Hunter Biden Thursday, claiming his personal issues have turned him into a "tragic figure."

House Republicans announced earlier in the day they would begin investigations into President Biden’s son and his business dealings after they retake the majority in the new congressional session.

Speaking with Democrat adviser Kurt Bardella and New York Times columnist Charles Blow, Reid attacked this announcement and even defended Hunter Biden as someone viewers should feel sorry for rather than investigate.

"The vast majority of Americans couldn’t pick Hunter Biden out of a lineup. They don’t care about him. In a lot of ways, he’s a tragic figure. This is someone who was dealing with addiction, with a lot of personal issues. If anything, what you know about him makes you feel bad for him. They decided to turn him into their new Hillary Clinton, their obsession," Reid said.

Blow similarly criticized the announcement, claiming that Republicans have turned Hunter Biden into a "bogeyman" to attack.

"This thing, you know, of trying to make this person, Hunter Biden, into some giant bogeyman in charge of a giant conspiracy to get all the money from all the foreign leaders and foreign companies, it just doesn’t land.

"It doesn’t have a victim in the same way that Benghazi had real victims, and even if Hillary Clinton wasn’t responsible for it, you could have a family come forward and say ‘I’m hurting and I want more answers.’ And that helps to propel that narrative. They don’t have that here. So it just becomes a very hard sell to the American people, I believe," Blow said.

Bardella added, "If the media is going to chase this catnip, they have to tell the story with the full context of what Republicans ignored, and oh, by the way, you don’t get to say you want your subpoenas enforced when you spent the last four years ignoring congressional subpoenas."

"God bless poor Hunter Biden. I hope he recovers and that he has a good, decent life. But I don’t care about his personal life. I don’t, sorry," Reid concluded.

MSNBC was one of many mainstream media outlets that originally ignored the bombshell New York Post report in 2020 on Hunter Biden’s laptop containing several details on his business dealings overseas. The story was originally suppressed on social media and deemed "Russian disinformation" until the Washington Post confirmed the authenticity of the laptop in early 2022.

Even prior to the New York Post story, Hunter Biden has been under FBI investigation since 2018. In October, it was revealed that federal agencies have enough evidence to potentially charge the president’s son with tax crimes.