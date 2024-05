Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

MSNBC analyst David Jolly attacked presidential candidate RFK Jr. on Saturday, calling him a "vaccine denier" whose candidacy will ultimately hurt Republicans more than Democrats in the 2024 election.

"I still think RFK Junior can take more from Republicans," Jolly, a former representative from Florida, said. "I think that is why Trump is attacking him."

"He is a MAGA-crazy Republican, he is a vaccine denier," Jolly continued. "He denies science. He flip-flops on the issue of abortion, and even his own VP candidate can’t keep up with where he is day to day on the most important issue going into November."

RFK JR SAID A WORM ATE PART OF HIS BRAIN AND DIED IN HIS HEAD

Former President Donald Trump released a video against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign for presidency on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I'd even take Biden over Jr. because our country would last about a year or two later than with Jr. It would collapse almost immediately. And his family — a radical left, a crazy left, a bunch of lunatics — would take over and our country would die very quickly," Trump said.

The former president also said that Kennedy's opposition to COVID vaccines was "fake."

"He is not a Republican, so don't think you're going to vote for him and feel good," Trump added.

RFK, JR REVEALS PATH TO PRESIDENCY AS BIDEN, TRUMP CAMPAIGNS TARGET RACE 'SPOILER'

Jolly also called out Kennedy amid recent reports that the presidential candidate once testified that part of his brain was eaten by a parasitic worm.

"Now he says he has a worm eating his brain," Jolly said, claiming that makes Kennedy "a perfect Republican today."

"Who knows how he takes in specific states that really matter to a Biden victory in November, but I would tell you that this guy really speaks to the Aaron Rodgers Republican, which ultimately could take from the MAGA crowd," Jolly continued. "I suspect to see Biden having fun with RFK in November."

NFL superstar and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers became a nationally divisive political voice after he spoke out against COVID vaccine mandates. Rodgers said he "immunized" from COVID-19 during the 2021 NFL season despite not taking a vaccine.

Kennedy has been attacked by both conservative and liberal commentators in recent weeks, especially over his views on abortion. Appearing on Wednesday's installment of " The Sage Steele Show ," the candidate said that he personally supports abortion "even if it's full term."

Kennedy's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Ryan Morik and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.