MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle grills DNC chair amid Dem spending drama: 'Republicans are not in power, you are'

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle challenged Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison Monday over the Democratic in-fighting over the trillion-dollar spending bills on Capitol Hill.

"If neither of these bills gets passed ... how do you convince voters it is still worth sticking with Democrats in 2022?" Ruhle asked.

"Well Stephanie, they're going to get passed b ecause they have to get passed," Harrison assured Ruhle before promoting President Biden's "FDR" style agenda and going on to claim Democrats "deliver" while Republicans "obstruct" as part of the Democrat messaging heading into the midterms.

Ruhle pushed back, saying that it's the Democrats who "set these deadlines," pointing to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., failed goal last week of having a vote on their spending bill. She also questioned whether Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks to Pelosi and Biden about the legislation.

"Democrats are getting scared," Ruhle said.

The DNC chair doubled down on his assurance that the bills will get passed, but then quickly shifted to the Republican Party, who he says is "just sitting on the sidelines trying to figure out ways to obstruct."

"But sir, Republicans are not in power, you are," Ruhle interjected. "And I'm not saying they're right or he's wrong, but isn't the Democratic Party a party in where Joe Manchin and far-left progressives can exist in the same party? Because love or hate Republicans, they get behind — they get on the same page even when they hold the nose and hate their own president."

"Well Stephanie, if we had a monolithic party like that, it would be much easier to do that, but we don’t," Harrison responded. "This party, the Democratic Party, looks like America. The diversity of this great country is the diversity that you see in the Democratic Party. And with diversity, you got strength but you also have challenges sometimes bringing folks together on the same page to make sure that the priorities are the same. But I’d much rather- the diversity that we have in our party, because at the end of the day, the end product is stronger. The nation is stronger."

"We’re going to do what we have to do on the democratic side and continue to move forward. As my grandfather used to say, ‘The train is gonna move. You can either get on the train, you can sit on the sidelines and watch the train or you can get in front of the train. But this damn train is moving forward.' And we’re going to continue to serve for the American people," he added.