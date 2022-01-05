MSNBC reporter warns Republicans in state legislatures passing voting laws are 'a January 6 every day'

With the anniversary of the Capitol riots approaching, recently hired NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed Republicans in state legislatures passing voting reform bills are a Jan. 6 that happens every day to local Americans.

On Tuesday, Alcindor appeared with MSNBC host Nicole Wallace on "Deadline: White House" to discuss ongoing investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot. While these investigations are limited to the actions at the Capitol, Alcindor appeared to connect them to Republicans refusing to pass Democrats’ voting rights legislation.

POLITICO CALLS JAN. 6 AS ‘ONE OF THE DARKEST DAYS OF AMERICAN HISTORY’

"And is there a way to even try at some point to really, I think stave off what is becoming increasingly clear, a Republican Party that is going to be more focused on making sure that Republicans get elected by any means necessary and not looking at sort of how can we as a society work together to have fair voting laws," Alcindor said.

Alcindor further claimed that voting laws passed by Republican lawmakers on the state level are only efforts to ensure they can "install people" rather than secure elections.

"When I talk to Republicans, Republican voters, they’re very interested in just trying to find people who are loyal to Trump brand who are going to try to find a way to change the voting laws in this country to make sure that Republicans win rather than earning the vote, they're essentially trying to make sure that they can just ensure, they can install people and that is the way that democracies die. When I talk to experts, when I talk to immigrants who came to America, I'm hoping for a more stable democracy," Alcindor explained.

Wallace agreed with Alcindor’s perspective denouncing "400 laws that have been rolled out in 48 states to roll back access to the polls."

"[M]ost people experts agree more alarming are the parts of those bills that give Donald Trump's cronies the power to nullify the vote," Wallace responded.

Alcindor went even further to declare that the voting laws passed by Republicans were equivalent to "a January 6th that’s happening every single day on the local level."

DEMOCRATS HARPING ON JAN. 6 TO PUSH LIE THAT GOP THREATENING DEMOCRACY: INGRAHAM

"I mean, if you talk to experts who have seen and study democracy for decades, that's what they would say. They would say this is a paradigm that needs to shift. And that America needs to understand that this is a January 6th that’s happening every single day on the local level that is slowly tearing apart our democracy," Alcindor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alcindor’s comments echo an article from the New York Times editorial board that was titled, "Every Day is Jan. 6 Now."

"In short, the Republic faces an existential threat from a movement that is openly contemptuous of democracy and has shown that it is willing to use violence to achieve its ends," the editors wrote. "No self-governing society can survive such a threat by denying that it exists. Rather, survival depends on looking back and forward at the same time."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.