Liberal MSNBC host hammers Trump, says president will run a 'racist reelection campaign'

MSNBC host John Heilemann blasted President Trump for his ongoing feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., suggesting that the tweets tell the country he "intends to run a racist reelection campaign."

"The evidence to the assertion that Donald Trump, America's president, is in fact a racist president, has been overwhelming for some time. For what happened this weekend and continued today advances the story to a new place," Heilemann said to kick off the show.

"A racist president is now openly, nakedly, and brazenly telling us he intends to run a racist reelection campaign."

Heilemann, an MSNBC national affairs analyst filling in for "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace, warned viewers that the country would be "dealing with the presidential racism for the next 15 months" and that it was "our job to call out the racism" since, as he claimed, Republican lawmakers won't hold the president "accountable."

He accused the president of "linking" minorities to "disease and filth and crime" in the tweet calling Cummings' hometown district in Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," insisting that was a "racist message." Heilemann also listed Trump's "racist" remarks referring to the district of Rep John Lewis, D-Ga., sanctuary cities, and inner cities as "crime infested."

Earlier in the day, MSNBC guest Charlamagne Tha God expressed a similar sentiment, saying Trump went after Cummings "because he's a racist."

“You are the President of the United States of America. If you think that Baltimore has a problem, then go fix it. Send some federal aide there. You want to ‘Make America Great Again,’ then start with Baltimore," Charlamagne said. "Donald Trump don’t give a damn about those black kids in Baltimore or those brown kids at the border. Let's be clear on that.”