MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan compares Israeli operations against terrorists to Russia bombing Ukraine

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on Thursday compared the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine to past Israeli operations against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, making him the latest left-wing figure to use the Russian invasion as a means of attacking Israel.

"Wonder how people in Gaza feel about the intensifying debate over no-fly zones in Western capitals right now," Hasan wrote on Twitter, including a link to a 2021 ABC News article and a 2014 piece written by Amnesty International referring to Israeli strikes on Hamas, the terrorist group in control of Gaza, as "possible war crimes."

Hasan's comparison comes as the debate over whether to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine airspace rages between those eager to give assistance to the Ukrainian military and those seeking to avoid a potential clash between NATO and Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the implementation of a no-fly zone as the Russian military continues to bombard cities across Ukraine, often hitting civilian targets and causing the deaths of non-combatants, including children.

Hasan wasn't the only liberal media member to make the comparison between Israel and Russia. The Washington Post published an op-ed this week headlined, "The world of inconsistencies between Ukraine, the Middle East, and beyond," in which a university professor likened Palestinians to Ukrainian "freedom fighters."

Politico penned a story giving voice to critics claiming politicians in support of sanctioning Russia for the invasion were hypocrites for not supporting the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, as did The Guardian.