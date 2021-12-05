Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Democrats’ ‘frightening’ policies legitimize crime, Rep. Jordan says

Dangerous crime surge affecting communities coast to coast

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Jordan: Democrats ‘shouldn’t be surprised’ their policies cause more crime Video

Rep. Jordan: Democrats ‘shouldn’t be surprised’ their policies cause more crime

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, criticizes Democratic city leaders and district attorneys who have gotten rid of bail and defunded police departments.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, responded to Judge Jeanine Pirro's opening statement on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday, agreeing that new leaders are needed in Democrat-led cities where "frightening" policies legitimize violent and organized crime.

JIM JORDAN SEEKS SUBPOENAS IN DOJ MEMO BASED ON LETTER COMPARING PARENTS TO DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

REP. JIM JORDAN: It doesn't take a genius to figure this out. When you get rid of bail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When you defund the police, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When Democrats spent an entire summer calling rioters and looters 'peaceful protesters,' you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. And when Democrats, those same peaceful protesters, raise money to bail them out of jail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime.

The scary part of all this is it's intentional. The Democrats have legitimized crime now - that is what is so frightening. And so your call to action in every community across this country to put the right kind of people in office is exactly what is needed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Jim Jordan on frightening violent crime surge amid woke DAs policies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.