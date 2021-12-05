Democrats’ ‘frightening’ policies legitimize crime, Rep. Jordan says

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, responded to Judge Jeanine Pirro's opening statement on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday, agreeing that new leaders are needed in Democrat-led cities where "frightening" policies legitimize violent and organized crime.

JIM JORDAN SEEKS SUBPOENAS IN DOJ MEMO BASED ON LETTER COMPARING PARENTS TO DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

REP. JIM JORDAN: It doesn't take a genius to figure this out. When you get rid of bail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When you defund the police, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. When Democrats spent an entire summer calling rioters and looters 'peaceful protesters,' you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime. And when Democrats, those same peaceful protesters, raise money to bail them out of jail, you shouldn't be surprised when you get more crime.



…

The scary part of all this is it's intentional. The Democrats have legitimized crime now - that is what is so frightening. And so your call to action in every community across this country to put the right kind of people in office is exactly what is needed.

