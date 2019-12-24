MSNBC guest suggests racism is what got evangelicals involved in politics

A guest on MSNBC suggested on Monday that racism is what inspired the "evangelical Christian movement" into politics.

In response to the firestorm Christianity Today caused after publishing an editorial calling for the removal of President Trump from office, Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez recalled the "history of political activity" of evangelical Christians.

"The history of the political activity of evangelical Christians, for a long time in the 20th century, they kind of jumped out of politics. And a lot of people think they came back into it because of Roe v. Wade," Lopez told MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin. But the reality is that in1970, a ruling that took tax exemption away from segregated private Christian schools, that's what kind of started the rumblings of the return to politics for the evangelical Christian movement, so that's racist."

She continued. "That is not in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ. Again, Trump- not in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ. Jesus hung out with a lot of prostitutes, I don't think he ever, you know, paid anyone for sex, at any point."

Melvin clarified that Trump has "denied that" claim and Lopez quickly dismissed the president's denial.

"It seems like evangelicals who support Trump want to punish their enemies," Lopez added. "They're thinking about an Old Testament God, a God who uplifts them and it isn't necessarily a very Christ-like feeling."