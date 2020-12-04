MSNBC's Kasie Hunt panned for saying she's 'struck' how Biden 'as a rule, doesn’t lie'

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt was widely mocked on social media Friday for being excessively trusting of President-elect Joe Biden.

During a news conference on Friday, Biden was asked if he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. on the subject of passing a coronavirus relief bill, a question the president-elect notably dodged.

"Have you reached out to leader McConnell? Have you spoken yet?" ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce asked.

"We’ll be in dire trouble if we don’t get cooperation. I believe we will," Biden responded with a grin.

The response appeared to have impressed Hunt, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and the host of MSNBC's "Way Too Early."

"Joe Biden wouldn’t say if he’s talked to Mitch McConnell," Hunt tweeted. "I’m just struck by the reality that we’ll now have a president who, as a rule, doesn’t lie, even when it might be easier."

Hunt's tweet, presumably a jab at President Trump, was panned by critics.

"Beyond parody. It’s almost false flag level," The Federalist contributor Benjamin Weingarten reacted.

"He didn’t answer the question and you’re slobbering over him like a golden retriever," Ricochet podcast host Lyndsey Fifield told the MSNBC anchor, later adding "Would’ve loved if the media had spent the last 4 years holding the Trump administration accountable and being reliable and trustworthy instead of mindless zealots. And now they’re ready for a 4 year nap telling everyone 'everything is fine! Biden had dogs on his socks lol yay!'"

"Imagine never answering your parents question as a kid and them saying: 'I’m just struck by the reality that we have a kid who, as a rule, doesn’t lie, even when it might be easier,'" Team Trump social media director Mike Hahn wrote.

"Good God, Joe Biden's made a CAREER of lying. Ms. Hunt is a partisan, not a journalist," former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth tweeted.