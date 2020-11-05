MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Close election shows widespread ‘racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness’ in America

MSNBC’s Joy Reid declared on Wednesday that America has “a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness” because the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is so close.

Reid and Rachel Maddow discussed the closeness of the race and how the potential for a “red wave” bothered them so much because they’ve spent five years reporting on alleged Russian collusion, Trump “undermining national security,” “impeachment,” “racism” and "Nazis,” yet somehow millions of Americans still voted for Trump.

“I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its base, right? That there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, this idea that political correctness is some sort of scheme to destroy white America, right? Like, we know what this country is, but still part of you -- I think part of your heart says, ‘You know what, maybe the country’s going to pay off all of this pain,’” Reid said.

“As the night went on, and I realized, and it sunk in, OK that’s not happening. We are still who we thought, unfortunately,” Reid continued. “It’s disappointing. I emerge from this disappointed.”

With votes still being counted across the country – including in several swing states that will decide his contest against Trump – Biden had more than 72 million votes as of midnight EST Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Trump had about 68.5 million votes and could also potentially surpass former President Obama’s 2008 record.

In his inaugural bid for the White House, Obama garnered 69,498,516 million votes. The U.S. population has grown by about 26 million people in the last 12 years.

Meanwhile, Reid caught some heat for using a racial slur against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during the network's election coverage.

Following President Trump's early Wednesday remarks from the White House, where he vowed to take any outstanding ballot counts to the Supreme Court, Reid sounded the alarm that the conservative-controlled bench would favor the president.

Reid then appeared to put on a faux Southern accent and said, “Do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No.”

