MSNBC host: Americans don't care about Build Back Better's cost

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed Thursday that Americans are uninterested in the cost of the lofty Build Back Better social policy package.

After Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod said she wished that Build Back Better was still "a $6 trillion bill" but even the watered-down version would be historic, Cross claimed on "The ReidOut" that the price tag was irrelevant to most people.

"I feel like a lot of the coverage this year was focused on how much this plan costs, and I think that matters to maybe inside-the-Beltway people, but American people across this country are not interested in how much it costs," she said. "They have their own household debt to worry about. They want to know what policy will impact their lives tomorrow."

A recent poll showed about half of voters approved of Build Back Better, which has the backing of President Biden, but a plurality of voters feared its $1.75-trillion price tag would make already record-level inflation worse. The expansive bill addresses climate, housing, health care, child care, and a laundry list of Democratic agenda items.

BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER BILL IS DEAD: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS

Filling in for Joy Reid,, the staunchly left-wing Cross also railed against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., whose opposition to Build Back Better has drawn the ire of progressives and their media allies. Reid previously bestowed Manchin the "absolute worst" title on her show after he came out against it, effectively killing the legislation for now with all 50 Senate Republicans also opposing it.

Elrod expressed optimism that the bill would pass next year, although 2022 will already be a fraught year for Democrats trying to hold onto razor-thin majorities in the Senate and House.

"I think at the end of the day whatever we pass is going to be historic, and it’s going to be something we haven’t seen passed in Congress in several decades, and that’s going to be a big thing and a good thing for American people," she said.

Progressive backers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have touted the bill as a "bold attempt" to address working-class family needs while getting wealthier Americans to pay their "fair share of taxes."