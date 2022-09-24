MSNBC guest Jason Johnson says Republican Party is ‘dime store front for a terrorist organization'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson referred to Trump supporters as a "cult" and a cover for "a terrorist organization" on Saturday.

Johnson made these comments during the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross." His point was that no matter what type of charges the Department of Justice or New York Attorney General Letitia James bring against Trump or his supporters, they are a "cult" who won’t leave him.

Host Tiffany Cross prompted Johnson, saying, "I always say, like, we cannot separate extremists from the Republican Party. They have morphed into one."

She asked, "Will this make any difference, or any impact with Republican voters this midterm season, as we vote down ballot?"

Johnson responded, "No, not at all." Frustrated, Cross asked, "What does that say though? That it doesn’t make a difference."

Her guest answered, "They never cared, Tiffany. That’s the thing. They’re not listening." He then quipped, "They’re not watching ‘The Cross Connection,’ right? Believe it or not, MAGA’s not really watching ‘The Cross Connection.’"

Humor aside, he accused Trump supporters of being in an information bubble. "So that’s the thing. They are not even getting this information. What they have heard is that migrants are invading their home, that transgendered children are in the Olympics and that Joe Biden is giving out free cell phones to Black people."

He added, "They’re not hearing this information. So it doesn’t have any impact on the vote." Though he claimed that "independent voters" and minority voters see the double standard of Trump and other members of the "ruling party" getting away with corruption and will vote accordingly.

Reiterating that Trump supporters won’t change their minds while casting their midterm votes, he said, "it doesn’t change MAGA voters’ opinions at all."

Johnson declared, "This is a cult. It’s not a political party. It’s a dime store front for a terrorist organization. I’ve been saying that for years."

He concluded, "And so the electoral impact is more on the people who need to be motivated, not by the people who are dedicated to a cult." Cross agreed.