MSNBC guest torched for 'rehabbing Hitler' during Putin talk; claims Hitler 'didn't kill ethnic Germans'

A guest on MSNBC was torched by critics making a comparison between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, providing a more favorable view of the Nazi dictator.

Appearing on "The Rachel Maddow Show," former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and Stanford University Professor Michael McFaul highlighted "interesting" remarks a commentator made on Ukrainian television about "how horrific" the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been.

"One of the Russian journalists said, 'You know, there's one difference between Hitler when he was coming in and Putin. Hitler didn't kill ethnic Germans. He didn't kill German-speaking people," McFaul said to fill-in host Ali Velshi on Friday.

"I think people need to remember that we're talking about cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol and Kyiv, there are large populations there, you know, up to a third and sometimes as much to a half that are Russian speakers and are ethnic Russians. And yet Putin doesn't seem to care about that. He slaughters the very people he said he has come to liberate," McFaul said.

The clip went viral with critics taking McFaul to the woodshed for his fact-challenged commentary.

‘Insanely false claim’

"Hitler ‘didn’t kill German-speaking people’ is an insanely false claim since many of the Jews murdered in the Holocaust spoke German," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted, adding, "Pro-Tip: You don’t have to try to play weird word games to try to make Putin seem worse than Hitler — Putin is plenty bad on the objective facts."

"I promise you, no matter what, you don’t have to favorably compare Hitler to current foreign leaders," political commentator Drew Holden wrote.

"Maybe just delete this one," progressive journalist Walker Bragman suggested to the Maddow Blog.

"'Ethnic Germans' is a really weird way to get around the wholesale murder of German Jews," Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum tweeted.

"you do not, I repeat NOT, have to hand it to Hitler," podcast host Jesse Hawken wrote.

Blinken/Nuland ‘desperate campaign’

"McFail’s rant absolving Hitler to own Putin is not just a window into the mentality of the ex-US ambassador to Moscow who helped instigate the new Cold War, but of the Blinken/Nuland State Department that is driving the desperate campaign to extend and escalate the war," The Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal tweeted.

Blumentahl was referring to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

"we're rehabbing Hitler now i guess. that's troubling," "The Insurgents" podcast host Rob Rousseau reacted.

‘Relative moral superiority of … Hitler’

"Okay, I'm going to express this calmly. It's wrong to suggest that German Jews, whose families had lived in Germanic lands for centuries, weren't ethnic Germans. Also Hitler killed German communists, German Roma, German trade unionists, German handicapped, German queers, etc," The Nation columnist Jeet Heer corrected McFaul.

"This guy was ambassador to Russia. The same position held by John Quincy Adams," American Enterprise Institute's Jay Cost pointed out.

"MSNBC arguing the relative moral superiority of... Hitler. STOP IT," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker exclaimed.

McFaul did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.